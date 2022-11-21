ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a Dermatologist Would Soothe Dry, Flaky Skin on the Face and Body for Less Than $10

The key to managing dry, flaky skin is using products that will nourish, moisturize, and strengthen it—and finding options that work doesn't have to cost that much. According to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida, you can do it for under $10. "I believe in affordable skin care—you don't have to spend a ton of money if you don't want to," she says. Amazing news, indeed.
The ‘Dolphin Skin’ Moisturizing Routine Will Make Your Body Baby-Soft and Smooth

When it's cold outside, you put on layers to insulate your body, keeping the warmth in and the chill out. The same concept should apply to your body-care routine—slather on layers of serums, creams, and oils to hydrate your skin, lock in moisture, and keep the dry air out. That's the premise that model and beauty content creator Dana Patterson used to create the "dolphin skin" routine.
6 Gentle Probiotic Facial Cleansers To Support Your Skin’s Microbiome During the Harsh Days of Winter

Your cleanser needs to walk a fine line. It's tasked with cleaning your skin, but has to do so without stripping it of moisture and key nutrients. Over-cleansing is one of the easiest ways to wreck your moisture barrier and throw off your microbiome—aka the ecosystem of good bacteria that lives on the surface of your skin and keeps it functioning properly—so securing a face wash that's gentle yet effective is key. Even better? Using one that includes probiotics, prebiotics, or postbiotics that balance your microbiome, keeping your skin healthy and strong.
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products

Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
12 best body oils that will leave skin nourished and silky soft

Body oil is a hydrating skincare buy offering all-over moisture as an alternative to creams and lotions. Known for being easily absorbable and creating lingering skin softness, body oils can be applied either after a bath or shower, or onto dry skin in the morning and evening.Also creating a chance to have a bit of body-care luxury, the application process of enveloping the skin with intensely moisturising oil is an excuse for an at-home massage or some me-time.Usually packed with nourishing ingredients to care for skin, there are both fragrance-free and scented options to choose between. When it comes to...
Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
Hate Putting On Body Lotion? Here Are 3 Ways To Keep Your Skin Moisturized Without It

My name is Kara Jillian Brown, and I hate putting on body lotion. Typically, it's something I do when I have to, like throwing some lotion on my arms and legs before I go outside while wearing a dress. But if I'm just chilling at home, chances are my legs are so ashy I could start a fire. I know this isn't good for my skin, but since I'm in my 20s, I don't really notice any long-term effects. As I get older, though, I know that my skin will get drier and drier, and having a moisture routine is key to having healthy, radiant skin.
The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms

Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin

Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Has An Under-$20 Collagen Cream That Is Reportedly a ‘Life-Saver’ for Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When something is Jennifer Aniston-approved, we can’t help but swoon over it. When news broke that she adored the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, we started looking more into the celebrity-loved brand. Not only is Mario Badescu Anniston-approved, but celebs like Martha Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow adore the brand’s products. While many adore the viral Drying Lotion and sprays, people need to know about their powerful collagen cream. Buy: Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream $18.01, originally $20.00 The Mario...
Yes, Your Feet Can Change Over Time—Here’s How To Tell if You Need a New Shoe Size

There's nothing worse than a pair of aching feet. As you slump onto your couch and set your feet up for relief, you might even wonder why your feet seem to hurt even more than usual. News flash: It could simply be that your shoes don't fit. (At least, not anymore.) We know what you're thinking, but I've been this size forever. The thing is it's entirely possible for your shoe size to change as you age or go through physical or hormonal changes (hi, pregnancy.)
Your Resting Heart Rate Isn’t the Same as Your Sleeping Heart Rate—Here’s What They Can Tell You About Your Health

If you’ve ever bolted awake from a nightmare with your heart beating like a frenzied drum, you already know that sleep and rest are not the same things. Nor is your resting heart rate (RHR) and your sleeping heart rate (SHR). If you’re trying to get a handle on your health and cardiovascular fitness level, understanding the difference between resting heart rate vs. sleeping heart rate is important.
Will Washing Your Face With Shampoo Get Rid Of Fungal Acne?

Online forums wield great power. Places like /r/SkincareAddiction and MakeupAlley made The Ordinary into a smash hit, popularised techniques like double cleansing and helped spread the gospel of Korean skincare. They also give you a space to do very important things, like rate the Hollywood Chrises in order of hotness (Messina is number one, don’t @ me). However, for all the genuinely insightful and useful tips they can bring, they also have the power to make mountains out of molehills and turn very uncommon or largely unproblematic conditions or ingredients into a huge panic. And so: fungal acne.
Is It a Good Idea To Take Melatonin or a Sleeping Pill on a Plane? Here’s What Sleep Doctors Have To Say

There are two types of travelers in this world: people who can conk out on any mode of transit with ease and those who simply cannot. If you’re in the latter camp, it’s easy to envy those in the former—particularly on a lengthy flight when all you want to do is get some shut-eye to avoid feeling like a jet-lagged zombie when you land. In that scenario, it’s tempting to seek some outside support…but can you safely take melatonin or a sleeping pill on a plane? According to sleep doctors, the short answer is yes, so long as you take a few particular precautions around timing and dosage.
Chemical Peels for Acne Scars: An Expert Explains

I could go on and on and on about the multitude of benefits that come with both in-office and at-home chemical peels. There’s the exfoliation factor, the skin brightening effect, the hyperpigmentation correction—and that’s just the start. Chemical peels have also long been a treatment for acne scars, which are defined as “an indentation or textural change related to the trauma of an acne lesion and has been present for at least a year,” says board-certified dermatologist at Entieré Dermatology Dr. Robert Finney. Unfortunately, chemical peels for acne scars aren't a cut-and-dry treatment. Don’t get me wrong: They can work wonders for scar prevention, and certain types of professional-grade peels can improve texture and tone, but it’s important to recognize that a little salicylic, glycolic, or lactic acid isn’t the be-all-end-all for acne scarring.
