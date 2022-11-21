If you've been waiting all year to invest in a Nintendo Switch — or a few new games for your Switch — this Black Friday is the time. Amazon is offering the typical console bundle we see at this time of year, which includes a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Switch Online (vital to play with your friends). Amazon also has discounts on tons of games for the Switch, both in physical form and as download codes. That includes newer titles like Bayonetta 3 for 25% off and classic franchise games like Luigi's Mansion 3 for 30% off. Check out more Nintendo deals at Amazon below, or browse all the best Black Friday deals.

5 HOURS AGO