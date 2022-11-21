On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO