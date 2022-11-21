Read full article on original website
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Alabama moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings, nearing the impossible
In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Alabama moved up one spot to No. 7. While moving up a single spot may not seem like much, it puts the Crimson Tide one step closer to doing what many had considered impossible: being the first two-loss team to make the CFP.
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Look: Lane Kiffin Responds To Report Claiming He's Leaving Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin has responded to the report about the Auburn job that went viral on Monday night. Monday night, a reporter out of Mississippi reported that Kiffin would be stepping down from Ole Miss on Friday, so he could take the Auburn job. "Lane Kiffin plans to step down as...
Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders
These are Oklahoma's key offensive players heading into Week 13's matchup between the Red Raiders and the Sooners.
On Its Way to Florida, Cal Remains Among 11 Winless Teams Nationwide
The Golden Bears will take on TCU on Friday to open the Emerald Coast Classic.
The Tigers rise in the ESPN FPI rankings after defeating Western Kentucky
The Auburn Tigers have risen in the ESPN FPI rankings.
Saban evaluates Alabama's preparation for re-energized Auburn team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After the Tennessee game, Alabama’s first loss of the 2022 season, Nick Saban said he believed his team was tight before taking the field at Neyland Stadium. On his Thursday radio show prior to the Iron Bowl, a caller asked the Crimson Tide head coach...
Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of Iron Bowl Week
The Crimson Tide held a two-hour workout in full pads.
Vote Now: Who should be SB Live Alabama Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 13-20)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 13-Nov. 29 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced ...
