Maryland’s online sports betting market is officially live, with seven operators now active in the state as of today (November 23). Barstool, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet can now accept wagers in the state. Caesars and DraftKings launched before the regulated market officially opened, in preparation for...
(The Center Square) – Online sports wagering has arrived in Maryland, just in time for Thanksgiving. The official launch of online sports betting is scheduled to go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said, at seven sportsbooks across the state. According to the fiscal note attached to...
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Online sports betting in Maryland is now live after 7 sportsbooks launched at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Many people are celebrating, but others aren’t completely on board. The apps listed below are now available for bettors in Maryland. Bettors must be 21 or older and physically in the state of […]
Four years after a New Jersey suit unleashed the industry, advertising for online gaming is seemingly ubiquitous.
BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland sports betting is set to go live on Nov. 23, 2022. With the addition of Maryland to its legal sports betting operations, BetMGM Sportsbook is available to play in 20 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what the BetMGM Sportsbook in Maryland has to offer...
NASCAR is considering the idea of eliminating stage cautions at road courses starting in 2023, according to The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.
Two games from Qatar clash with a gridiron tradition on Thursday. It could be a barometer for soccer’s future in the United States. At a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos in 2020, Fifa president Gianni Infantino was all smiles as he gushed over the generational impact the United States was going to have on soccer.
Gambling has gone from the forbidden topic in the NFL to a key part of the league’s present and future. The days of lobbying against widespread legalized sports betting, preventing broadcast partners from even discussing point spreads and even prohibiting players from holding a fantasy football convention because it was at a casino are firmly in the past.
Las Vegas goes by many names: Vegas, Sin City, Lost Wages... etc. But one the Raiders football club is singling out might come across as ironic right now. The Raiders have filed an application on the term, "WIN CITY" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Stacker gathered information from the Federal Election Commission to provide a comprehensive list of the top 50 zip codes where President Trump has received the most campaign donations over the past two years.
Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott’s award-winning travel program, is launching Super Bowl LVII experiences on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiential platform that will make winning members the envy among friends and fans alike. The spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime experiences will give NFL superfans exclusive access to the biggest weekend in football. It is all part of Marriott Bonvoy’s “This is Where We Fan” program celebrating the endless passion members have for football.
