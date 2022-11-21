Read full article on original website
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
'A win is a win': Michigan overcomes slow start, shaky finish to top Jackson State
Ann Arbor — The Wolverines had an opportunity to feast on a cupcake on Thanksgiving Eve and ride into the holiday break on a high. Though they took their time pulling away from an overmatched opponent, they’re still thankful for one thing — another win. Michigan had...
Detroit News
'I don't want it end': Western Michigan soccer enjoying all the fixins this Thanksgiving
Kalamazoo — Chad Wiseman has built a successful Western Michigan men's soccer program largely through relationships and bonding, so when the pandemic hit, it stunted the Broncos' momentum. The 2020 fall season was postponed until the spring of 2021, but even then, and in the subsequent fall 2021 season,...
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's defense needs to cross the line at Ohio State
Jim Harbaugh said he’d give himself six hours Saturday night to relax and celebrate a dramatic last-minute win in Michigan’s regular-season home finale. But a couple days later, the Wolverines' head coach — still half-hoarse from Saturday’s 12-round bout with both Illinois and the elements — admitted he couldn’t shortchange "The Game" like that.
Detroit News
Detroit King's Sam Washington shines in move to outside linebacker
Detroit — Sam Washington can’t wait to get on the field Saturday night when defending Division 3 state champion Detroit King plays Muskegon at Ford Field to close out the state football finals. Washington has been Oregon-bound quarterback Dante Moore’s longtime backup, but also played safety during his...
Detroit News
Ohio State suspends hockey player for racial slurs in game vs. MSU
Ohio State has suspended the player who was accused of directing racial slurs toward a Michigan State hockey player during a game at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing earlier this month. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement late Tuesday night that the player, senior forward...
Detroit News
High school football picks: Predicting Saturday's championship games
David Goricki of The Detroit News breaks down each of the four MSHAA high school football championship games at Ford Field on Saturday. No. 1 Belleville (13-0) vs. No. 9 Caledonia (12-1), Saturday, 1 p.m. ▶ How did they make it here?. Belleville, the defending champion, was ranked No. 1...
Detroit News
Q&A: Big Ten analysts Butt, Perry see UM-Ohio State as 'ultimate challenge'
Big Ten Network analysts Joshua Perry and Jake Butt are central Ohio natives who have played in the Michigan-Ohio State game and understand what the teams and players are going through as they prepare for The Game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Butt was a Mackey Award-winning tight end and...
Detroit News
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell banned by MHSAA for two years
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has banned Belleville head football coach Jermain Crowell from coaching at that school or any other in the state in any sport for the rest of this season and then the entire 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl told The...
Detroit News
Oakland County doctor who worked with youth hockey clubs facing two more charges
Metro Detroit urologist Dr. Zvi Levran was arraigned on two more charges Wednesday in the investigation into allegations of sexual abuse while he was affiliated with multiple youth hockey programs. Levran is facing a total of 19 charges, two of which were filed in a West Bloomfield court Wednesday. The...
Detroit News
Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia
A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
Detroit News
Rob Fournier, Wayne State athletic director placed on leave, announces retirement
Rob Fournier, Wayne State’s athletic director since 2000 who was placed on administrative leave this month for an undisclosed reason, has announced his retirement, according to an email sent out Wednesday by the university president. “I think we can safely say that today’s Wayne State athletics department is far...
Detroit News
Detroit LGBTQ club hosts concert to benefit Colorado victims
A well-known LGBTQ club in Detroit is hosting a weekend benefit concert to raise money for the victims of a mass shooting at a gay club in Colorado that left five dead. The concert, "Love Against Hate," will be at 8 p.m. Sunday at Menjos, 950 W. McNichols in Detroit. Featured performances include Emmanuelle Jacob, an R&B artist; Nay Luma; Carmen Jackson, a jazz vocalist; and Greg Galore, an LGBT entertainer.
Detroit News
Mysterious elderly fugitive from Detroit escaped the law for years. She turned up at a Dollar General
Detroit — Federal agents have captured a heavily armed female fugitive who led investigators on a nearly decade-long chase involving phony IDs, fat bankrolls and what a federal judge called an "extraordinary history of deceit.”. Former Detroit resident Michele Johnson is in the Livingston County jail while prosecutors puzzle...
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
Detroit News
Worthy: Detroit police officers won't face charges in Porter Burks killing
Detroit — The five Detroit police officers who fatally shot 20-year-old Porter Burks during an Oct. 2 confrontation acted in "self-defense" and will not face criminal charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday. Burks, who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia, was killed after a videotaped confrontation with police officers,...
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
Detroit News
Council on American Islamic Relations settles mosque lawsuit with Troy
The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations say it has reached a settlement agreement with the city of Troy that will resolve a lengthy zoning dispute and lawsuit over a mosque. The settlement clears the way for the city’s first mosque — which recently opened inside the...
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
Detroit News
Restaurant Review: Cornbread is still Metro Detroit's go-to for Southern soul food
Crispy, well-seasoned fried chicken, sturdy and bitter collard greens and smoky beans and rice full of texture are some of the reasons Cornbread Restaurant & Bar is one of the best soul food destinations in Metro Detroit. This restaurant opened almost a year ago, but the recipes, much of the...
