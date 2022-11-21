Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash... The post Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It appeared first on Outsider.
Conor McGregor goes on tirade against Joe Rogan over UFC 229 commentary, insults Khabib Nurmagomedov (again)
Conor McGregor is at it again. In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, McGregor seemed to live-tweet a rewatch of his UFC 229 bout against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight took place in October 2019, and McGregor lost by fourth-round submission. McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since he...
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier’s finger bite at UFC 281: ‘I would have done the exact same thing’
Michael Chandler doesn’t fault Dustin Poirier for chomping down on his finger during their UFC 281 fight. It’s all part of the game in his book. “People think that we’re in there making decisions like me making the decision to pick up this pen,” Chandler said Monday on The MMA Hour. “It’s not the same when you’re actually inside the confines of MMA and you’re fighting for your life. You’re reaching for things, you’re grabbing for things, you’re grappling. A lot of it is muscle memory.”
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely massive in latest social media post (Photo)
At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight. The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.
Anthony Smith reflects on loss to Jon Jones, believes former champion is very beatable: “He’s not that good”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith feels he should’ve performed better against Jon Jones. ‘Lionheart’ and ‘Bones’ faced off in March 2019 at UFC 235. The bout was the biggest of Smith’s career. While he was previously an unranked gatekeeper at 185 pounds, his move to light-heavyweight the prior year had him positioned as one of the best in the weight class.
Conor McGregor responds after MJF dubs Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store” version of himself: “A dollar store Conor is still worth millions!”
Conor McGregor has responded after AEW world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took shots at Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett is one of the newest stars in the UFC and him and MJF took shots at one another over Instagram comments. It caught many by surprise but one of MJF’s digs was calling Pimblett a dollar store McGregor.
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
Conor McGregor Sued By Former UFC Fighter
Artem Lobov wants millions from Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor has always been a controversial figure within the UFC. He has angered a lot of people with his antics, although these days, he isn’t as popular as he once was. It has been a long time since McGregor was last in the Octagon, and it will be a while before he gets back there.
Conor McGregor Calls AEW World Champion MJF a “Clown” and MJF Reacts
Conor McGregor reacted to a TMZ.com article about new AEW world champion MJF referring to the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett as a “Dollar Store Conor McGregor” prior to this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. On Twitter.com, McGregor wrote the following. “A dollar store Conor is still worth...
Sean O’Malley Says He’s Fighting For Title Next But Henry Cejudo Fight Is ‘Bigger’, Set Possible Return Date
“Sugar” is fine with either a title fight or a showdown with Henry Cejudo. Coming off a controversial decision victory over former No. 1 bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has got fans waiting for his next move. As expected, “Sugar” is confident that all signs point to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling, but he’s also acknowledging the return of Henry Cejudo.
Bellator’s Scott Coker laments Dillon Danis heading to boxing to face KSI: “He had a lot of potential”
Bellator President Scott Coker isn’t super thrilled with Dillon Danis’s new career choice. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure since making his way into the MMA world. Originally coming onto the scene as Conor McGregor‘s jiu-jitsu coach, Danis quickly began making a name of his own. In 2017, the submission ace signed with Bellator.
Conor McGregor calls MJF a “clown” and MJF issues a response
Prior to the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MMA fighter Conor McGregor commented on a TMZ.coma article about new AEW world champion MJF referring to the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett as a “Dollar Store Conor McGregor.” McGregor wrote the following on Twitter.com…. “A dollar store Conor...
AEW champ MJF goes back and forth with ‘dollar store Conor McGregor talking’ Paddy Pimblett
Newly crowned AEW world champion MJF has always had the gift of gab and nobody — including UFC lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett — is immune to it. On Tuesday, MJF took to social media to share a screenshot from an internet exchange between himself and Pimblett, where “The Baddy” challenged him to a “real fight,” which MJF seemed to accept when AEW heads to London for the first time in 2023.
Taila Santos bashes Valentina Shevchenko for supposedly turning down a rematch: “I showed she was no big deal”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Talia Santos isn’t happy with Valentina Shevchenko turning down a rematch. At UFC 275 in June, the two-faced off in the co-main event. The Brazilian headed into the fight as a massive underdog, and it was understandable. Prior to the event, Shevchenko had lost just two rounds total during her time at 125 pounds.
UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Conor McGregor Sued by Friend Over Whiskey Royalties
Conor McGregor may have to pay a friend a lot of money. According to the Irish Independent (per New York Post), the UFC star is being sued by Artem Lobov, a retired fighter who was once McGregor's training partner, for unpaid proceeds from the sale of McGregor's Proper No. 12 whiskey brand. Last year, McGregor, his agent Audie Attar and third partner Ken Austin sold Proper No. 12 to Proximo Spirits, the owner of Jose Cuervo, for $600 million.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
