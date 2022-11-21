Read full article on original website
Emerald Isle Bridge requires lane closures
Emerald Isle — The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued an update regarding work on the Emerald Isle Bridge. Starting Sunday, November 27th, a state highway contractor will begin instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58) for the ongoing bridge preservation project.
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
ENC school system hosting bicycle donation foundation
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County Public Schools is hosting the Bikes for Kids (BFK) Foundation Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at East Carteret High School starting at 9:30 a.m. Bikes for Kids will give away bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
Newport man arrested with heroin in retail parking lot
CARTERET COUNTY — A Newport man was arrested in the parking lot of a retail store in Morehead City after a report of possible drug use. Deputies were working in surveillance and saw two suspicious vehicles in the back corner of the lot. They identified one person as 36-year-old...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was killed after troopers say her car ran into the back of a farm tractor today. The crash happened just before noon on the Neuse River Bridge, just outside of New Bern. Troopers say Beverly Titus was heading north on U.S. 17 when...
Police looking for people of interest in property damage at ENC ABC Store
The Swansboro Police Department is looking for two men who are people of interest in property damage at the ABC Store on W. Corbett Ave. Police said it happened on Nov. 21, 2022. Anyone with information about the two men are asked to call 910-326-5151 and reference OCA 221775.
New Bern Fire-Rescue holiday toy drive underway
NEW BERN, Craven County — New Bern Fire-Rescue is having a toy drive to help local families in need this Christmas. The drive begins Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 and lasts through Friday, Dec. 16. All toys collected will be used to fill holiday wishes through local angel tree programs.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19
Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
House being offered for free has yet to sell
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
