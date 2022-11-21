ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

wcti12.com

Emerald Isle Bridge requires lane closures

Emerald Isle — The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued an update regarding work on the Emerald Isle Bridge. Starting Sunday, November 27th, a state highway contractor will begin instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58) for the ongoing bridge preservation project.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
wcti12.com

State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

ENC school system hosting bicycle donation foundation

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County Public Schools is hosting the Bikes for Kids (BFK) Foundation Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at East Carteret High School starting at 9:30 a.m. Bikes for Kids will give away bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Newport man arrested with heroin in retail parking lot

CARTERET COUNTY — A Newport man was arrested in the parking lot of a retail store in Morehead City after a report of possible drug use. Deputies were working in surveillance and saw two suspicious vehicles in the back corner of the lot. They identified one person as 36-year-old...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17

NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
BRIDGETON, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern Fire-Rescue holiday toy drive underway

NEW BERN, Craven County — New Bern Fire-Rescue is having a toy drive to help local families in need this Christmas. The drive begins Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 and lasts through Friday, Dec. 16. All toys collected will be used to fill holiday wishes through local angel tree programs.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19

Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

House being offered for free has yet to sell

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
NEW BERN, NC

