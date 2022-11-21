Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
The Portuguese American Club in Oak Bluffs has more and more become a place to gather, hang out, shoot pool, listen to music, grab a bite to eat from Mo’s Lunch, and sit with friends at the long bar. It has a sort of “Cheers” vibe going on, with the bartenders remembering what you had to drink the last time you were in. And they usually remember your name too.
Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2022
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St. Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368. Dec. 2: 12 pm – Lunch and Lecture with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Come and learn more about this...
Chilmark: Jay Lagemann’s sculptures, and holidays in Menemsha
Last Thursday was unusual: a bank robbery, Jay Lagemann’s sculptures riding the ferry, and heading off Island for the holidays. I began writing the town column in May of 2014 and 410 or more columns later, or eight and a half years later, I’m passing the column torch on to someone I think most year-round Chilmarkers know, the wonderfully creative writer, artist, and Sunday school teacher Claire Ganz. As for the “It’s a Chilmark Thing” Facebook page, that will now be administered by Steve Mack. It’s time to focus more on my own projects.
The jam’s back
Magic happens up in Chilmark in the off-season. The town’s community center is transformed four times a year into what feels like a giant living room/dining room combo, as folks from all over the Island gather for the Chilmark Potluck Jam. Long tables filled with pans of mac ’n’ cheese, beans and rice, fresh salads, and desserts greet you as you walk in, and then you notice that there’s a small crowd gathering in the kitchen. That’s where you’ll find local honeysuckle and West Tisbury wild oysters being shucked and topped with mignonette sauce. Before long, you’ll hear instruments being tuned, and you’ll wander into the main hall to see what’s going on. Tables are decorated and topped with handcrafted arrangements, and you find a seat next to your friends and neighbors while you listen to some of the very best Island musicians — some familiar, and some you’ll discover that night. Chilmark Potluck Jams feel like the sum of what’s great about living on the Island year-round.
West Tisbury: Friendsgiving luncheon, and corn pudding recipe
It was cold this morning and the sky was a flat gray. It looked and felt like snow. The news showed a reporter standing amidst swirling snowflakes in three feet of snow in Buffalo. It’s not likely to happen here, and it seems early in the winter even for Buffalo.
Aquinnah: National Day of Mourning, Pathways films, and Ocean Jewelry
The 2022 National Day of Mourning will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24 on Cole’s Hill (the hill above Plymouth Rock) in Plymouth, at noon. The NDOM has been a tradition since 1970, combining spiritual practices and political action. Members of the Wampanoag and other tribes mourn the genocide of their people and the theft of their lands. There will be a march through the historic district of Plymouth. Non-native allies are welcome to attend but are asked to respect the guidelines of the event. Everyone is required to wear a mask, people are asked to refrain from eating, as many people fast on this day, and no merchandise can be sold. The whole event will take place outside so check the weather. Due to Covid, there will not be a potluck social, but there will be box lunches available after the march. For carpools, please go to groupcarpool.com/t/mqyiup. The event will also be streamed at facebook.com/groups/UAINE and uaine.org. For more information you can email info@uaine.org and if you would like to donate, go to gofund.me/de371f07.
Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: December 2022
Rose M. Cogliano, administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3. Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4. 9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise. Thursday. 9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite. Friday. 9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your...
Don’t Miss: Events for the holidays
A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers. Closed Thanksgiving Day. For details, visit featherstoneart.org. Daily through Saturday, Dec. 31, 5 to 8 pm. Gatchell Holiday Lights. County Road, Oak Bluffs.
Light up Oak Bluffs
Get the holiday season going with a number of fun events in Oak Bluffs, including open markets, a visit from Santa, horse drawn carriage rides, caroling, and more. On Nov. 25, from 10 am to 3 pm, the Oak Bluffs Holiday Open Market at The Strand theater will be available for folks to get all their holiday shopping done. Peruse a variety of local artisans and vendors, and enjoy a visit from Santa and food provided by Winston’s Kitchen from 11 am to 1 pm. From 4:30 to 6 pm, get dressed up in your holiday best and participate in the first ever Stumbling Santa Fun Run — a short two mile route that starts at the Ritz and ends at Dos Mas. Pace yourself!
Former committee member weighs in
At the Nov. 16 meeting of the West Tisbury select board, it was noted that a Nov. 4 letter from South Mountain to Island Housing Trust stated that one reason they withdrew from participating in the 401 State Road affordable housing project was to “bring attention to the problems with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee,” which it claimed was successful.
Chilmark receives grant for Mill Brook restoration
A $100,000 grant to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for Mill Brook restoration has been awarded by the state, according to a press release issued by the Baker-Polito administration Friday. “This award will support construction for the Mill Brook restoration project, which aims to implement one of the first culvert replacement...
Have Faith: Welcome!
It’s a newsy week in the faith world here, it seems. After a church-led search, the congregation of the Federated Church in Edgartown announces that the Rev. Mark Winters has been selected as the next settled pastor. Winters will arrive in February, after serving at the First Congregational Church of Naperville, Ill., where he has been since his 2009 ordination.
Oak Bluffs: Keep up the good work, Laurel, and Christmas in Oak Bluffs
“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you’ll never, ever have enough.” –Oprah Winfrey. As I am writing this, we have just had a crazy Thursday with an armed robbery at a bank, school lockdowns and helicopters overhead. As of Friday, the robbers have not been found, but life is back to somewhat normal. We send prayers to the bank workers who were traumatized by the events, all our school staff who kept our children safe, and to our law enforcement for being on the front lines.
Pottery pop-up
Take a Saturday drive up-Island to shop for handmade local pottery. Brightly colored bowls, mugs, vases, plates, and other tableware are reasonably priced and would make great holiday gifts. The shop will be open 9 am to 1 pm, Saturday, Nov. 26, at 4 Fulling Mill Hill in Chilmark.
Chilmark School HVAC project may generate issues
The up-Island school committee will need to consider whether to borrow more funds from the towns for the Chilmark School heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system project. Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools business administrator Mark Friedman shared with the committee during the Monday evening meeting that work is ongoing to...
Island projects get state funds
The Baker-Polito administration announced last week it has awarded $483,922 in state grant funds to 13 organizations and municipalities to improve wildlife habitat on 514 acres of land within the commonwealth, including several on the Island. Now in its ninth year, the MassWildlife Habitat Management Grant Program (MHMGP), which is...
Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 14 – 18
Nov. 15, Paul Jalbert and Suzanne Jalbert sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 453 Week 41 to James O. Howell and April Howell for $1,000. Nov. 15, Richard A. Pozniak and Sandra Pozniak sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 407 Week 21 to Marjorie Dure and Lubin Pierre-Alexander and Lubin Andromar for $4,200.
SHINE Newsletter
508-375-6762 | wiliam.redmond@barnstablecounty.org. Barnstable County, Dept. of Human Services | 3195 Main St. | P.O. Box 427 | Barnstable, MA 02630. This law, which was passed in August, will cap all insulins in 2023 at $35 a month that are covered by your Part D or Medicare Advantage plan. The cap applies over all phases, including in the gap. It also applies to the plan’s preferred pharmacies and standard pharmacies. Some plans have already slated co-pays below $35 a month. If you use a traditional insulin pump, it is durable medical equipment that falls under Medicare Part B. The insulin to supply the pump also falls under Part B. Medicare Part B will not be updated for insulin savings until July 1, 2023, and neither will supplement plans/Medigaps. Drug plans had to submit their cost data and formularies, which determine whether a medication is covered and at what tier, to Medicare in April. Drug plans can only change their formularies during the year with Medicare approval. Because the law was passed after the plans’ submission deadline, Medicare may allow special enrollment periods if coverage of the insulins drops due to the change in law and/or the plan finder reflects old information. The law will be good in the long run, but there may be teething pain in the short run. If the cost of filling your insulin prescription proves different than expected in 2023, and is more than $35 a month, you may want to meet with a SHINE counselor during 2023.
Oak Bluffs Police close investigation into vandalism
The Oak Bluffs Police Department has discontinued its investigation into the alleged vandalism of town shellfish department equipment, after failing to come up with adequate leads. According to town police reports, on Oct. 20, newly appointed Oak Bluffs Shellfish Constable Donovan McElligatt notified law enforcement of alleged tampering with a...
