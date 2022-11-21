Read full article on original website
West Tisbury: Friendsgiving luncheon, and corn pudding recipe
It was cold this morning and the sky was a flat gray. It looked and felt like snow. The news showed a reporter standing amidst swirling snowflakes in three feet of snow in Buffalo. It’s not likely to happen here, and it seems early in the winter even for Buffalo.
Pottery pop-up
Take a Saturday drive up-Island to shop for handmade local pottery. Brightly colored bowls, mugs, vases, plates, and other tableware are reasonably priced and would make great holiday gifts. The shop will be open 9 am to 1 pm, Saturday, Nov. 26, at 4 Fulling Mill Hill in Chilmark.
Join the club
The Portuguese American Club in Oak Bluffs has more and more become a place to gather, hang out, shoot pool, listen to music, grab a bite to eat from Mo’s Lunch, and sit with friends at the long bar. It has a sort of “Cheers” vibe going on, with the bartenders remembering what you had to drink the last time you were in. And they usually remember your name too.
Aquinnah: National Day of Mourning, Pathways films, and Ocean Jewelry
The 2022 National Day of Mourning will take place on Thursday, Nov. 24 on Cole’s Hill (the hill above Plymouth Rock) in Plymouth, at noon. The NDOM has been a tradition since 1970, combining spiritual practices and political action. Members of the Wampanoag and other tribes mourn the genocide of their people and the theft of their lands. There will be a march through the historic district of Plymouth. Non-native allies are welcome to attend but are asked to respect the guidelines of the event. Everyone is required to wear a mask, people are asked to refrain from eating, as many people fast on this day, and no merchandise can be sold. The whole event will take place outside so check the weather. Due to Covid, there will not be a potluck social, but there will be box lunches available after the march. For carpools, please go to groupcarpool.com/t/mqyiup. The event will also be streamed at facebook.com/groups/UAINE and uaine.org. For more information you can email info@uaine.org and if you would like to donate, go to gofund.me/de371f07.
Don’t Miss: Events for the holidays
A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers. Closed Thanksgiving Day. For details, visit featherstoneart.org. Daily through Saturday, Dec. 31, 5 to 8 pm. Gatchell Holiday Lights. County Road, Oak Bluffs.
Budget cuts prompt OBA to fundraise for Christmas
Members of the Oak Bluffs Business Association (OBA) have created a fundraising campaign in order to cover the costs of erecting the Sunset Lake Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season. Due to budget constraints, the town had decided to opt out of decorating the town as it has in...
Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2022
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St. Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368. Dec. 2: 12 pm – Lunch and Lecture with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Come and learn more about this...
Light up Oak Bluffs
Get the holiday season going with a number of fun events in Oak Bluffs, including open markets, a visit from Santa, horse drawn carriage rides, caroling, and more. On Nov. 25, from 10 am to 3 pm, the Oak Bluffs Holiday Open Market at The Strand theater will be available for folks to get all their holiday shopping done. Peruse a variety of local artisans and vendors, and enjoy a visit from Santa and food provided by Winston’s Kitchen from 11 am to 1 pm. From 4:30 to 6 pm, get dressed up in your holiday best and participate in the first ever Stumbling Santa Fun Run — a short two mile route that starts at the Ritz and ends at Dos Mas. Pace yourself!
Edgartown approves ownership transfers, holiday road race
At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board officially approved the transfer of a liquor license for Rockfish restaurant from manager William Coogan of Two Brothers and a Sister Inc. to Michael Santoro and Jennifer Toppin, of Santoro Hospitality IV Inc. Santoro, who owns a handful of other Island restaurants,...
Chilmark receives grant for Mill Brook restoration
A $100,000 grant to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for Mill Brook restoration has been awarded by the state, according to a press release issued by the Baker-Polito administration Friday. “This award will support construction for the Mill Brook restoration project, which aims to implement one of the first culvert replacement...
Oak Bluffs: Keep up the good work, Laurel, and Christmas in Oak Bluffs
“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you’ll never, ever have enough.” –Oprah Winfrey. As I am writing this, we have just had a crazy Thursday with an armed robbery at a bank, school lockdowns and helicopters overhead. As of Friday, the robbers have not been found, but life is back to somewhat normal. We send prayers to the bank workers who were traumatized by the events, all our school staff who kept our children safe, and to our law enforcement for being on the front lines.
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. First, George Giosmas with an 14/6 + 157 card *Grand Slam* — he won every game. Four people had 24-point hands and they were: Bryam Devine, Ed Montesion, George Giosmas, and Jack Silva (for the record, I came in dead last). There were a total of eight skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. We all enjoyed the laughs.
Volunteers clean up Oak Bluffs
Fewer than a dozen volunteers answered the call to be part of a community cleanup initiative in Oak Bluffs Saturday morning. Organized by the town, the quarterly cleanup aims to enhance the beauty of Oak Bluffs by removing unwelcome garbage that had not made it to the dumpsters. Debra Alley,...
Homeless shelter discussion postponed
The discussion on whether to allow Harbor Homes to use the Martha’s Vineyard Community Service’s campus for its overnight homeless shelter has been postponed. Originally scheduled to be held during the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm, the meeting was moved to Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 pm. The meeting agenda and Zoom link can be found at https://bit.ly/3UZEfAK.
Chilmark School HVAC project may generate issues
The up-Island school committee will need to consider whether to borrow more funds from the towns for the Chilmark School heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system project. Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools business administrator Mark Friedman shared with the committee during the Monday evening meeting that work is ongoing to...
Eversource to hold Middle Road info session
Eversource will hold an information session on Monday, Nov. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Chilmark Town Hall. The session will cover upgrades to the electric lines on Middle Road. “This project will create redundancy in the system, and will improve reliability to 2,300 customers in the up-Island towns,”...
Island projects get state funds
The Baker-Polito administration announced last week it has awarded $483,922 in state grant funds to 13 organizations and municipalities to improve wildlife habitat on 514 acres of land within the commonwealth, including several on the Island. Now in its ninth year, the MassWildlife Habitat Management Grant Program (MHMGP), which is...
Have Faith: Welcome!
It’s a newsy week in the faith world here, it seems. After a church-led search, the congregation of the Federated Church in Edgartown announces that the Rev. Mark Winters has been selected as the next settled pastor. Winters will arrive in February, after serving at the First Congregational Church of Naperville, Ill., where he has been since his 2009 ordination.
William Harrison Sullivan
On Nov. 14, 2022, at the age of 93, our beloved “Bill,” William Harrison Sullivan, passed away bravely on his own terms, comfortably and peacefully in the late evening at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Bill was graced with a quick, agile mind all the way to the end. With much success, Bill was determined to live on this planet earth as long as possible, and to live in the comfort of his own home. Unfortunately and eventually, his time on earth came to an end. We are grateful to the VNA and Community Services, which helped him remain at his home until the end.
Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 14 – 18
Nov. 15, Paul Jalbert and Suzanne Jalbert sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 453 Week 41 to James O. Howell and April Howell for $1,000. Nov. 15, Richard A. Pozniak and Sandra Pozniak sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 407 Week 21 to Marjorie Dure and Lubin Pierre-Alexander and Lubin Andromar for $4,200.
