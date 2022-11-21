Read full article on original website
Related
njbmagazine.com
HAX LLC Startup Approved for NJ Accelerate Program Support
HAX LLC, a startup development program for pre-seed hard-tech companies, has recently been approved for support from NJ Accelerate, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA’s) partner accelerator program. HAX, which is operated by the multi-stage, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV, provides complete support for emerging companies, including...
njbmagazine.com
Hydroponic & Organic Garden Center Opens First NJ Store
GrowGeneration Corp. of Denver, the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, has opened its newest store in Mount Holly, marking its entry into the New Jersey market. The new store is 7,700 square feet and will include vertical farming demonstrations and educational support for growers to build and maintain state-of-the-art grow operations to maximize their yields.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Application Deadline Extended for Lump Sum Payments - Did You Apply?
New Jersey residents are eligible to apply for lump sum payments of $450 to $1,500. Lawmakers approved the $2 billion funding earlier in the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is running the program. The program assists homeowners by offering payments in the form of tax rebates. (source)
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North senior part of startup to help small businesses become more sustainable
Six high school seniors have taken the concept of Environmental, Social and Governance practices and have launched a startup to educate entrepreneurs on the concept. Sresth Gupta, a senior at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North, met Henry Eisenhardt and Ryan Wu, from Washington State, Jonathan Chiu, from Boston, Eudora Chi, an international student from Taiwan studying in Michigan, and Shreya Tandon, from India, at the Leadership in Business World (LBW) program hosted by The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania during the summer.
Mercer County students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named a number of Mercer County students to its 2023 Scholars class. Sumuk Anand, Rachel Guhathakurta, Suhani Gupta, Nick Hagedorn, Sruthi Potluri, Vinesha Shaik, Shriya Sudhakar, Sarah Usman, and Grace Xia are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
NJ Welcomes Weed Wednesday
NJ gears up to celebrate its first Weed Wednesday.Photo by(Roxana Gonzalez/iStock) So, in America, a country of consumerism, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is Weed Wednesday such a shock?
njbmagazine.com
More Than 6.3M Travelers Expected Thanksgiving Weekend
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced today that more than 6.3 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Wednesday to Monday, Nov. 23 to 28. The agency estimates that approximately 4.1 million vehicles will use its bridges and...
NJ Sen. Cory Booker to The Feds: “Please Explain” – WHY Did They Make NJDOT Change the Clever Signs?
You may have seen that recently, The Federal Highway Administration ordered NJDOT to revert their snarky, funny roadway safety messages back to standard messaging. I was just as bummed as you were! Some of the clever messaging included signs like:. “Hold on to your butts — help prevent forest fires”...
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ
Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US. According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.
This Thanksgiving, Haitians helped Haitians in New Jersey. ‘That’s our brothers and sisters’. | Opinion
Moved by images of U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers beating back Haitian refugees into the Rio Grande River at the border of Mexico last year, Vanessa Jean Louis thought about how she could help her fellow Haitians. Jean Louis and a community of first-generation Haitian Americans in Irvington...
The richest person in New Jersey
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier....
The One Word That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Weirdest Slang Word Ever
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Man From New Jersey Was Sentenced For Threatening To Attack And Kill Federal Law Enforcement Officers!
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said today that a man from New Jersey was given 57 months in prison for making threats to hurt and kill federal law enforcement officers. Frank Monte, 51. New Jersey, was found guilty of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two...
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New Jersey
If you've been looking for new ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in New Jersey in early December. Read on to learn more.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
Comments / 0