njbmagazine.com

HAX LLC Startup Approved for NJ Accelerate Program Support

HAX LLC, a startup development program for pre-seed hard-tech companies, has recently been approved for support from NJ Accelerate, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA’s) partner accelerator program. HAX, which is operated by the multi-stage, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV, provides complete support for emerging companies, including...
NEW JERSEY STATE
njbmagazine.com

Hydroponic & Organic Garden Center Opens First NJ Store

GrowGeneration Corp. of Denver, the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, has opened its newest store in Mount Holly, marking its entry into the New Jersey market. The new store is 7,700 square feet and will include vertical farming demonstrations and educational support for growers to build and maintain state-of-the-art grow operations to maximize their yields.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
Aneka Duncan

Application Deadline Extended for Lump Sum Payments - Did You Apply?

New Jersey residents are eligible to apply for lump sum payments of $450 to $1,500. Lawmakers approved the $2 billion funding earlier in the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is running the program. The program assists homeowners by offering payments in the form of tax rebates. (source)
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
centraljersey.com

West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North senior part of startup to help small businesses become more sustainable

Six high school seniors have taken the concept of Environmental, Social and Governance practices and have launched a startup to educate entrepreneurs on the concept. Sresth Gupta, a senior at West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North, met Henry Eisenhardt and Ryan Wu, from Washington State, Jonathan Chiu, from Boston, Eudora Chi, an international student from Taiwan studying in Michigan, and Shreya Tandon, from India, at the Leadership in Business World (LBW) program hosted by The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania during the summer.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Welcomes Weed Wednesday

NJ gears up to celebrate its first Weed Wednesday.Photo by(Roxana Gonzalez/iStock) So, in America, a country of consumerism, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is Weed Wednesday such a shock?
njbmagazine.com

More Than 6.3M Travelers Expected Thanksgiving Weekend

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced today that more than 6.3 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Wednesday to Monday, Nov. 23 to 28. The agency estimates that approximately 4.1 million vehicles will use its bridges and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ

Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US. According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in New Jersey

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ

