People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
Tom Cruise's helicopter keeps 'ruining' filming of hit PBS drama 'Call the Midwife,' star says
Actor Jenny Agutter told the Mirror that Cruise's arrival to the "Mission: Impossible" set via helicopter forces them to reshoot scenes.
Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Picardo Met Up With Doctor Who's David Tennant And Jodie Whittaker In A Most Wonderfully Nerdy Way
Robert Picardo had a bit of fun recently with Doctor Who elite in trying to determine who the true Doctor is.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ celebrates its birthday with crossovers aplenty as The Rock admits he’s not the real star of ‘Black Adam’
This Wednesday marks a very special day for sci-fi fans as it just so happens that it’s Doctor Who Day. Yes, 59 years ago today, the TARDIS first appeared on our screens, changing the shape of television in the process. Thankfully, we’ve been treated to some exciting news over in the Whoniverse to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, The Rock comes clean over the real best part of Black Adam while an attempt to defend J.J. Abrams backfires in the most spectacular way.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who reveals new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor
Doctor Who is going all-out for its 60th anniversary next year, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner and bringing back David Tennant play The Doctor in the lead-up to Ncuti Gatwa taking over the role. There's even a new logo. With the legendary sci-fi series moving to Disney+ outside the UK, it looks like it might be bigger than ever.
tvinsider.com
Netflix Announces Earlier Premiere Date For ‘You’ Season 4
Fans of psychological thriller You have something to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving Day as Netflix has announced that Season 4 will premiere one day earlier than expected. The streamer made the announcement revealing that Part 1 of the upcoming season will land on Thursday, February 9, 2023, with...
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
“The White Lotus” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White’s hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season. Like the seasons before it, the third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily. “Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest...
Talking With Tami
‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Celebration Starring H.E.R. & Josh Groban
ABC announced six additional talented performers joining the highly anticipated animated and live-action blended special, “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” Celebrated comedian and Emmy® Award-winning actor Martin Short has been tapped to play Lumière; Tony® Award winner David Alan Grier will play Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji joins the cast as Gaston’s loyal sidekick, LeFou; and Jon Jon Briones will play Belle’s loving father, Maurice. Viewers are also in for a major treat as five-time GRAMMY Award® winner and top-selling female country pop artist Shania Twain is joined by rising star Leo Abelo Perry, playing everyone’s favorite mother-son duo, Mrs. Potts and Chip.
‘Tokyo Vice’ Season 2 at HBO Max Casts Takayuki Suzuki (EXCLUSIVE)
Takayuki Suzuki has joined “Tokyo Vice” Season 2 at HBO Max in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama series debuted in April 2022 and was renewed for a second season in June. It is inspired by Jake Adelstein’s memoir of the same name. Ansel Elgort stars as Adelstein, an American living in Japan who becomes a reporter covering the Tokyo Metropolitan police beat. Suzuki will star in the series as Masahito Ohno. Described as “a brilliant and charming architect, Ohno is a client at the hostess club at the heart of season two. Slowly he’s pulled...
Murdaugh Murders Podcast to Become Drama Series at Hulu
The Murdaughs are getting the drama treatment. The prominent family recently got the docuseries treatment with Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty on HBO Max, and now it's set to become a true-crime drama at Hulu. Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears, Mommy Dead and Dearest) and Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) will adapt the popular Murdaugh Murders podcast for the streamer. Podcast host Mandy Matney, Nick Antosca, and Alex Hedlund will serve as executive producers.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Loses Creator Diane Ademu-John as Co-Showrunner
As HBO Max’s “Dune” prequel series rounds out its cast and moves into production, the series is now down one leader. WarnerMedia confirms that series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John has stepped down from her role as co-showrunner on “Dune: The Sisterhood.” Ademu-John will remain attached to the series as an executive producer, while Alison Schapker will now serve as the sole showrunner on the production. Schapker also serves an executive producer, along with Johan Renck, who will direct the first episode of the series. According to Renck’s Instagram, filming on “Dune: The Sisterhood” began in Budapest on Tuesday. Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts,...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Finale Cameo Is a Callback to Daryl's First Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "Son of a bitch," says Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in his first words on The Walking Dead, swearing the "filthy, disease-bearing, motherless, poxy bastard" gnawing on a deer he'd killed in the Season 1 episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Playing that Filthy, Disease-Bearing, Motherless, Poxy Bastard Walker was special FX makeup designer Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director of Sunday's series finale. Titled "Rest in Peace," the final moments of the episode featured Daryl's last line of the series: a tender "I love you" said to best friend Carol (Melissa McBride).
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
digitalspy.com
Fear the Walking Dead star lands next movie role in sci-fi thriller
Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey has landed a new role in a science-fiction thriller, one produced by fellow Fear TWD alumni Colman Domingo. As reported by Deadline, the movie, titled It's What Inside, just wrapped after a short 18-day shoot in Portland, Oregon. Plot details are being kept...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Confirmed By HBO, Will Be Set In Yet Another Exotic Location
It’s official: The White Lotus is returning for a third season! After breaking records at HBO, Mike White‘s anthology series has been renewed. The beloved series debuted to critic and fan approval in July 2021, with its first season receiving 20 Emmy Award nominations and taking home ten, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season (dubbed a “resounding triumph” by Decider’s Megan O’Keefe) is on track to follow in its footsteps.
Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel
When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingHow 'The Menu' Explores Ego and Exploitation in Fine Dining Though...
