Watertown, MN

kduz.com

Robert Cady

Robert Cady, age 84, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the Mass at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Marlys Schuette

Marlys Schuette, age 85, of Winthrop, Minnesota passed away Saturday, November 19,. 2022 at Bayside Manor in Gaylord, Minnesota. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith United Church in Winthrop. Burial will follow in the Winthrop City cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 27, 2022 and 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. on Monday, prior to service, all at church. Arrangements are with Minnesota Valley Funeral Home of New Ulm, Minnesota.
WINTHROP, MN
kduz.com

Donald P. Rath

Donald P. Rath, age 87, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Charles J. Burich

Charles J. Burich, age 96, husband of Harriet, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted, Minnesota. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson, followed by Fellowship from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at the Hutchinson VFW. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
kduz.com

Dorothy Gunderson

Dorothy Gunderson, age 89, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Cedar Crest in Silver Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In leu of flowers, Memorials preferred to Allina Hospice or Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary. Arrangements are with The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake.
SILVER LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Holiday things to do around Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson Leaf Vacuum Service Ends

Hutchinson’s residential leaf vacuum service is over for 2022. City officials say they collected just over 700 tons of leaves, putting it just above average. over the last 12 years. As with most other years, there were a few days where. snow and ice resulted in delayed service. Thankfully,...
HUTCHINSON, MN
fox9.com

Virus surge causing staffing strain at Minnesota schools

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With respiratory viruses surging nationwide and school outbreaks skyrocketing in Minnesota, school districts across the state are struggling to keep classrooms staffed. At Brimhall Elementary School in Roseville, so many teachers were out sick last week that Principal Ryan Vernosh had to fill in, teaching...
ROSEVILLE, MN
MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
OSCEOLA, WI

