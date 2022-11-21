Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
kduz.com
Robert Cady
Robert Cady, age 84, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the Mass at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
kduz.com
Marlys Schuette
Marlys Schuette, age 85, of Winthrop, Minnesota passed away Saturday, November 19,. 2022 at Bayside Manor in Gaylord, Minnesota. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith United Church in Winthrop. Burial will follow in the Winthrop City cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 27, 2022 and 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. on Monday, prior to service, all at church. Arrangements are with Minnesota Valley Funeral Home of New Ulm, Minnesota.
kduz.com
Donald P. Rath
Donald P. Rath, age 87, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson.
kduz.com
Charles J. Burich
Charles J. Burich, age 96, husband of Harriet, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted, Minnesota. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson, followed by Fellowship from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at the Hutchinson VFW. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
kduz.com
Dorothy Gunderson
Dorothy Gunderson, age 89, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Cedar Crest in Silver Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In leu of flowers, Memorials preferred to Allina Hospice or Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary. Arrangements are with The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake.
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
kduz.com
Local Schedule for November 25, 26
Nov 26- Girls BB-Hutchinson, Mayer Lutheran at St Thomas Academy.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
Bloomington police investigating shooting; public asked to avoid area
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a busy shopping and dining area in Bloomington. Around 1:50 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department said authorities are investigating...
Police: 'Cold-blooded killer' at-large in Bloomington restaurant shooting
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One person is dead and another is injured after a man opened fire inside a Bloomington restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
kduz.com
Hutchinson Leaf Vacuum Service Ends
Hutchinson’s residential leaf vacuum service is over for 2022. City officials say they collected just over 700 tons of leaves, putting it just above average. over the last 12 years. As with most other years, there were a few days where. snow and ice resulted in delayed service. Thankfully,...
'It was heartbreaking to hear': Local organization raises money for 13-year-old Burnsville native in coma
MINNEAPOLIS — Thirteen-year-old Mustafa Omar is described by loved ones as a bright, young student who loves to play sports. "He was born and raised in Minneapolis area, played soccer; he's good at school," said Faisel Emil, Mustafa's father. And for his family, it's been months of waiting. "Since...
fox9.com
Virus surge causing staffing strain at Minnesota schools
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - With respiratory viruses surging nationwide and school outbreaks skyrocketing in Minnesota, school districts across the state are struggling to keep classrooms staffed. At Brimhall Elementary School in Roseville, so many teachers were out sick last week that Principal Ryan Vernosh had to fill in, teaching...
fox9.com
School districts struggle as illnesses spread throughout Minnesota
Both schools and hospitals are feeling the brunt of seasonal sicknesses that are surging. FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey visited a Roseville elementary school where nearly half the school called in sick, and a principal is substitute teaching classes.
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
kfgo.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Comments / 0