FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Related
seattleschools.org
JAMS Yearbook Pre-Orders
Journalism is selling yearbooks Tuesdays and Thursdays in the lunchroom starting December 1st. Grab a form from your advisory and bring $25 in cash or a check (made out to “Jane Addams Middle School”) to preorder your yearbook. Bring it to the lunchroom on Tuesdays and Thursdays or Mr. Ballinger’s room on other days. Take advantage of lower December prices before they rise in 2023. You can order online instead, using this link to School Pay: https://www.schoolpay.com/pay/for/Pre-Order-20222023-JAMS-Yearbook-/SHlw86.
seattleschools.org
Global Reading Challenge Launches!
We enthusiastically welcome our 63 fourth and fifth graders who have stepped up to the Global Reading Challenge this year. As of November 1st, participants may place holds on any of these eight titles from Bryant Library. For families wishing to access electronic or audio copies of these titles, please visit Seattle Public Library’s Global Reading Challenge collection. EVERY Seattle Public School student may access SPL’s electronic books and databases with their automatically-assigned Library Link account. Please email ahaliverti@seattleschools.org for quick help with this.
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
KUOW
Here comes sickness: Today So Far
After a couple years of pandemic precautions, viruses like the flu and RSV are expected to surge, on top of an expected rise in Covid cases. That has hospitals worried. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 22, 2022. All our Covid precautions over the...
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
seattleschools.org
Luminaria Walk at Meadowbrook Park
The Seattle Parks Foundation is presenting Meadowbrook’s annual Luminaria walk at Meadowbrook Park. Join your neighbors for music, refreshments, and a beautiful light display, all planned by community volunteers. Event will take place rain or shine. Luminaria Walk at Meadowbrook Park – Saturday, December 3, 2022. 5:30 p.m. –...
KIMA TV
Doctors urge caution for holiday gatherings as several respiratory viruses surge
SEATTLE, Wash. — Doctors across Washington state are stressing the importance of safety around gatherings this holiday season with the surge in respiratory viruses. Dr. Eric Chow, chief of Epidemiology and Communicable Disease division at Public Health Seattle & King County said there's been a steady increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks. Chow is in charge of tracking infectious diseases and he anticipates those numbers continuing to rise as people begin to gather for the holidays.
Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
auburnexaminer.com
Support for Affordable Housing in Auburn in King County Budget
The King County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved King County’s 2023-2024 budget. As part of this budget, the Auburn Manor, an affordable housing complex in Auburn, will receive $675,000 in funding to make much needed repairs. “I am pleased that as part of this budget, we were able to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Officials gather on Hwy 99 to commemorate day of remembrance for road traffic victims
The Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (Snotrac) and Washington Bikes gathered with elected officials at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99/Evergreen Way Monday to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. “We want to work with the legislature in 2023 to lower the legal limit for...
KUOW
More people have died from overdoses so far in 2022 than in all of 2021
More people have died of overdoses in King County so far this year than in all of 2021. Public Health — Seattle & King County says it's recorded an average of 17 overdose deaths per week in 2022. According to the public health department:. "Since 2019, the number of...
KOMO News
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
The Suburban Times
Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs (2 years old or older) from Nov. 16 – 30. Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.
MyNorthwest.com
Laser strike incidents at Sea-Tac Airport catches attention of FAA
The Federal Aviation Administration announced they would be investigating reports from flight crews targeted by lasers going in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The FAA has confirmed that there have been at least three separate incidents of people pointing lasers in the past week. The FAA released the following...
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Where's the justice?
SEATTLE - The gap between a crime and a conviction can be a wide one, as seen in the latest FBI data available. Of the 41 homicide cases reported by the Seattle Police Department in 2021, 10 of them, or 24%, were cleared. That’s down 6% from 2020 when 52 homicides were reported with 16 cleared.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
myedmondsnews.com
Washington State Patrol special enforcement Nov. 19 results in speeding, DUI infractions
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) last weekend conducted a High Visibility Enforcement (HiVE) emphasis to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as intercept crime. The criminal offense citations and arrests as part of the Saturday, Nov. 19 patrol on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County included DUI with a...
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
Nolan Klouda of the University of Alaska's Center for Economic Development details the Center's latest report, which indicates Alaska's economic performance is among the worst in the country. Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The chamber has calculated $2,151,900 in revenue...
