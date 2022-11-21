We enthusiastically welcome our 63 fourth and fifth graders who have stepped up to the Global Reading Challenge this year. As of November 1st, participants may place holds on any of these eight titles from Bryant Library. For families wishing to access electronic or audio copies of these titles, please visit Seattle Public Library’s Global Reading Challenge collection. EVERY Seattle Public School student may access SPL’s electronic books and databases with their automatically-assigned Library Link account. Please email ahaliverti@seattleschools.org for quick help with this.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO