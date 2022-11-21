Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update | ACLU says Richland School Board proposal could lead to free speech ‘abuse’ and ‘censorship’
The board discussed the teaching of “controversial issues” in classes.
State audit reveals ‘blatant lack of management’ of spending at Toppenish School District
TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released an audit of the Toppenish School District detailing a list of serious concerns about the superintendent’s spending, the school district’s failure to hold him accountable and at least one finding that says their financial practices broke state law. “This audit really revealed that there was a lot of mismanagement and...
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
Yakima Herald Republic
Audit shows improper payments to Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son
A state audit released Monday found that the Toppenish School District improperly paid thousands of dollars to Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son, and the district lacked adequate controls over travel and athletic spending. The accountability audit released by the Washington State Auditor’s Office looked into the superintendent’s pay...
FOX 11 and 41
The Rock in Kennewick resolves ADA violations, will pay $11,000
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The owners of The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick have agreed to remedial measures and fines relating to its violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington announced the resolution on November, 22. “Persons with disabilities have...
nbcrightnow.com
Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud
SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH
The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
pascosheriff.com
Lobby Closure November 24 & 25
The lobbies at all Pasco Sheriff’s Office locations are closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. We continue to serve you through our website, PascoSheriff.com, for general business. If you need to report a crime, dial 911 for emergencies or 727-847-8102, option 7 for non-emergencies.
Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses
UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness. In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week. According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
koze.com
E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses
RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer
They could face up to $75,000 in fines if they fail to take corrective action.
FOX 11 and 41
Drive sober this Thanksgiving to ensure everyone’s seat at the table
RICHLAND, Wash. — “Everyone should be at the table this Thanksgiving,” reads a Target Zero infographic shared by the Richland Police Department, urging people not to drink and drive as the holiday season approaches. In 2020, there were 11,654 people killed in drunk driving crashes across the...
FOX 11 and 41
Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
Tri-Cities organization aims to open 140-acre veterans’ ranch
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Near Rattlesnake Mountain, 20 minutes north of Benton City, is a project in the works to help veterans and their families. “I retired about 20 years ago from the US army and in 2016 we decided to actually start a nonprofit and that’s where Friends of Disabled Veterans was started,” Founder and CEO Brian Moore said....
These Tri-City dentists to provide free dental work to veterans, and other Herald letters
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 11/22/2022
Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways
Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
2 women killed in Pasco and Richland in overnight crashes. One was a hit and run
The woman was crossing the street with her husband.
FOX 11 and 41
Tools stolen from volunteer’s truck at Selah Fire Dept.
SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
FOX 11 and 41
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
