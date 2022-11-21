ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

State audit reveals ‘blatant lack of management’ of spending at Toppenish School District

TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Office of the Washington State Auditor released an audit of the Toppenish School District detailing a list of serious concerns about the superintendent’s spending, the school district’s failure to hold him accountable and at least one finding that says their financial practices broke state law. “This audit really revealed that there was a lot of mismanagement and...
TOPPENISH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Audit shows improper payments to Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son

A state audit released Monday found that the Toppenish School District improperly paid thousands of dollars to Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son, and the district lacked adequate controls over travel and athletic spending. The accountability audit released by the Washington State Auditor’s Office looked into the superintendent’s pay...
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The Rock in Kennewick resolves ADA violations, will pay $11,000

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The owners of The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick have agreed to remedial measures and fines relating to its violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington announced the resolution on November, 22. “Persons with disabilities have...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud

SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH

The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
UMATILLA, OR
pascosheriff.com

Lobby Closure November 24 & 25

The lobbies at all Pasco Sheriff’s Office locations are closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. We continue to serve you through our website, PascoSheriff.com, for general business. If you need to report a crime, dial 911 for emergencies or 727-847-8102, option 7 for non-emergencies.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses

UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness.   In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week.  According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
UMATILLA, OR
koze.com

E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses

RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Drive sober this Thanksgiving to ensure everyone’s seat at the table

RICHLAND, Wash. — “Everyone should be at the table this Thanksgiving,” reads a Target Zero infographic shared by the Richland Police Department, urging people not to drink and drive as the holiday season approaches. In 2020, there were 11,654 people killed in drunk driving crashes across the...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Tools stolen from volunteer’s truck at Selah Fire Dept.

SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
SELAH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
UNION GAP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy