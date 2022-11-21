Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Thousands flock to Plymouth for America’s Hometown Thanksgiving ParadeLauren JessopPlymouth, MA
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Blue Plate Diner offers classic, comfortable diner experience
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye samples a variety of meals from the Blue Plate Diner in Middletown in an episode of Cheap Eats. Since 2004, Blue Plate Diner owner Ted Karousos has served up breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a comfortable and affordable setting.
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
Somerset Winterfest Brings Holidays to Life with Epic Celebration
After a successful first year in 2021, the Somerset Winterfest will return to the Slades Ferry District on Saturday, December 10th from 12 pm to 6 pm for a day of free family fun. This year is shaping up to be much bigger than last year, with vendors, food trucks, and even more holiday cheer.
Fall River Pit Bull Found Roaming the Streets But Still Filled with Love [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the season of giving, so let's give some animals a chance at love that only a forever family can offer. Every week, we shine a light on animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, in hopes of finding them the perfect places to call home. This week, we head to Fall River where an adorable pitbull is patiently waiting.
La Salette’s lights display returns Thursday night
One of the region's largest outdoor holiday light displays returns Thanksgiving night.
Christmas tree farmer: Impacts of drought will be felt for years
This summer's drought conditions hit local farmers hard, prompting some Christmas tree farms to limit their tree offerings or remain closed altogether.
Valley Breeze
Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's
LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
New Bedford Nightlife: The End of an Era for This Downtown DJ
The time has finally come for the announcement I’ve been holding a secret for quite some time. By the end of 2022, I will be retiring from DJing at bars and clubs and focusing on my family. As much as I enjoy the nightlife, especially playing Downtown, I’m entering...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford reaches agreement with Acushnet to improve Lake Street area facilities
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has submitted to the City Council for approval a 25-year Intermunicipal Agreement with the Town of Acushnet which would allow for improvements to waterside public recreational facilities in the Lake Street area of Acushnet. Under the Agreement, the City, which owns the Lake Street Pond System and...
fun107.com
New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze
NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Valley Breeze
Local woman helps save infant at Walmart
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
theweektoday.com
Striped Bass begin northern migration
Striped Bass are native to Marion and Mattapoisett waters and have played an important role in the fishing industry along the South Coast. Fairhaven resident George Emmons writes about the Striped Bass migration as they travel north through Buzzards Bay. The bodies of Striped Bass, as in my illustration, have...
Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story. Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
‘Ghost gear’ to be removed from Narragansett Bay
Abandoned fishing equipment, also called ghost gear, has been haunting the Narragansett Bay for decades.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
