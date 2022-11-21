ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way

Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Northern Souls diner opening at former Lil and Gene's

LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St. Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
LINCOLN, RI
fun107.com

New Bedford Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Blaze

NEW BEDFORD — Firefighters in New Bedford are currently battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in the North End, with traffic backups likely in the area. A structure fire was reported at 1168 Acushnet Ave. at the corner of Beetle Street at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Local woman helps save infant at Walmart

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Blackstone resident is being credited by police for her quick work in helping to save a choking baby. Kara Krupski decided to stop by Walmart in North Smithfield at the last minute on Sunday, Nov. 13. She was wearing her pajamas, and her daughter was tagging along with her in hopes of trying the new Dunkin’ sugar cookie coffee.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
theweektoday.com

Striped Bass begin northern migration

Striped Bass are native to Marion and Mattapoisett waters and have played an important role in the fishing industry along the South Coast. Fairhaven resident George Emmons writes about the Striped Bass migration as they travel north through Buzzards Bay. The bodies of Striped Bass, as in my illustration, have...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
WPRI 12 News

Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story.  Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
fun107.com

Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe

What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
BROCKTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
