Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Ezra Cleveland Could Take on a Massive Role for Vikings in Week 12
For the second time in as many weeks, the Vikings lost their star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a concussion. As a result, head coach Kevin O’Connell has already announced that they second-year offensive lineman will not play on Thanksgiving against the New England Patriots. Because of this development, Ezra Cleveland could take on a massive role for the Vikings.
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team will start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Vikings Loss to Dallas May Have Come at the Right Time
It feels as if we all should have seen this coming. The Minnesota Vikings were coming off of an emotional victory over the Buffalo Bills, a strong Super Bowl contender. In came the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to face the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Cowboys had just blown a 14-point lead to the Green Bay Packers. A Vikings loss to Dallas was the type of letdown that fans had come accustomed to.
A Thanksgiving Feast Fit for a Viking
It’s officially the holiday season, and per usual, we get to kick it off with a Thanksgiving dinner and some football. Amidst this festive time of year, I thought it’d be a fun opportunity to mix up the content a little bit to talk about what we’ve seen from the Vikings this season–with a little holiday twist.
How Dire is The Vikings Corner Conundrum?
At present, the Vikings corner conundrum is at the forefront of many fans’ minds. Patrick Peterson has been excellent in 2022. Currently, he is the 5th-best corner on PFF. Given his age – he’s nearing 33 – it’s a remarkable ranking. He has played 98% of the defensive snaps and has done so at a high level. QBs are completing less than 59% of their passes into his coverage; they have an 84.7 rating when targeting the veteran. So far, Peterson has 3 INTs and 12 PDs.
FOX Sports
Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers. The team (3-8) announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason.
Week 12 NFL Picks: The Thanksgiving Slate
Eagles -6.5 (L) Cowboys/Vikings O47.5 (L) The Bills just had to use Ford Field as a home stadium as six feet of snow dumped in Buffalo last weekend, and now they are the road team on Thanksgiving Day just four days later. It’s been a tough couple weeks for Buffalo as they’ve had to play the Vikings and then go through the tumultuous past week before playing the Browns.
Oklahoma Sooners Offensive Players to Watch vs. Red Raiders
These are Oklahoma's key offensive players heading into Week 13's matchup between the Red Raiders and the Sooners.
The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots
For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
Two Vikings CBs Out for Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings released their final injury report ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the New England Patriots, and it appears their cornerback situation is as dire as we feared. There are two Vikings CBs out for Week 12: Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans. Here’s the full list of Vikings injuries from Wednesday’s report:
Questions Answered: Vikings-Patriots Prediction, Next Man up at CB, Playoff Matchup
Questions Answered: Vikings-Patriots Prediction, Next Man up at CB, Playoff Matchup. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 22nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses....
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
The State of the Vikings: Week 12
This is Episode 167 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 11 weeks. Particularly, the Cowboys mess, the upcoming Patriots, and the 8-2 record are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
numberfire.com
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jeudy continues to deal with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday to open the week. He is considered day-to-day but has not practice since injuring his ankle in Week 10. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. K.J. Hamler (hamstring) will also be absent from practice.
Yardbarker
Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR
Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season. As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant...
Broncos RB Murray could get bigger role against Panthers
DENVER (3-7) at CAROLINA (3-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Broncos by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Denver 3-7, Carolina 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 6-1. LAST MEETING: Broncos beat Panthers 32-27 on Dec. 13, 2020, at Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost to Raiders 22-16 in...
Yardbarker
Colts Hosted Three Tight Ends For Workout
Vital, 25, entered the 2021 NBA Draft, but was not selected. During his career at Baylor, he averaged 25 minutes a game and shot 47.1 percent from the floor with 6.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 1.1 steals per game and 0.8 blocked shots per game.
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: The Vikings Take a Tumble
We’re nearly two-thirds through the NFL regular season after this weekend’s slate of games, and now we are in the midst of the ultimate football weekend: Thanksgiving. As we approach the holiday, here is the list of Week 12 NFL power rankings; one in which the Minnesota Vikings take a tumble from the top spot.
