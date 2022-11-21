At present, the Vikings corner conundrum is at the forefront of many fans’ minds. Patrick Peterson has been excellent in 2022. Currently, he is the 5th-best corner on PFF. Given his age – he’s nearing 33 – it’s a remarkable ranking. He has played 98% of the defensive snaps and has done so at a high level. QBs are completing less than 59% of their passes into his coverage; they have an 84.7 rating when targeting the veteran. So far, Peterson has 3 INTs and 12 PDs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO