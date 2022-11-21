Read full article on original website
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
spectrumnews1.com
Former Ohio State linebacker reflects on championship ahead of Michigan game
AKRON, Ohio — Ohio State fans will always remember Cie Grant pressuring Miami Quarterback Ken Dorsey on the final play of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, giving the Buckeyes a National Championship. “I never would have thought with my humble beginnings that I'd be sitting here at 42 years old,...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
Look: Epic Ohio State vs. Michigan Hype Video Going Viral
With rivalry week finally here, all eyes will be on this Saturday's game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. Last year, Michigan rushed for nearly 300 yards in a 42-27 win over Ohio State. It was by far the most important victory of Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor.
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game
COLUMBUS -- LeBron James isn’t going to be able to make a second appearance at an Ohio State football game this season, but he still wanted to be part of what might be its most important game in almost 20 years. The four-time MVP already attended the Buckeyes’ 21-10...
kion546.com
Seven Michigan St football players charged in tunnel melee
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Seven Michigan State football players have been charged for their actions during the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. The most serious charge is against cornerback Khary Crump, who...
kion546.com
Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer at 20.4 points per game coming in, had nine points and 12 rebounds. Michigan hosts No. 4 Virginia on Tuesday then heads to London for a game against Kentucky on Dec. 4 before opening Big Ten play. Gabe Watson had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Tigers and Trace Young added 13 points with 10 rebounds.
Ohio State basketball: Justice Sueing carries OSU to victory
The Ohio State basketball team wanted to leave Maui 3-0. After losing their first game against San Diego State, that wasn’t going to happen. But they had a chance on Wednesday afternoon to make sure that they left 2-1 after taking on Texas Tech. That’s exactly what they did....
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day thinks of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s ‘standing on third base’ jab a year later
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not ramp up any war of words prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan. Asked about comments by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh that were vaguely directed at him after last season’s game, Day took the high road. But he did not feign ignorance about the other side of the exchange.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Michigan in a game of undefeated rivals, giving off vibes of 2006. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the fourth time that Johnson and Klatt have called an OSU game this season, including wins over Indiana, Iowa and Penn State.
markerzone.com
OHIO STATE SUSPENDS KAMIL SADLOCHA AFTER RACIAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE PLAYER
Earlier this week, Jagger Joshua, a player on Michigan State, released a statement on his Twitter account calling out Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference for their lack of action after a Buckeyes player was given a game misconduct during a November 11th game for racially abusing Joshua. Flash...
Ryan Day Reveals If He Expects Blake Corum To Play
This weekend, Ohio State and Michigan will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten teams. The two bitter rivals will look to keep their respective College Football Playoff hopes alive in what could be one of the best contests of the 2022 regular season. This past Saturday, Michigan star...
Ohio State Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment To ACC School
The Ohio State football team hasn't experienced defeat on the field this season, but the Buckeyes just lost a noteworthy recruiting battle. Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn, who had been committed to Ohio State since July, flipped his pledge to Florida State on Monday, according to Hayes Fawcett ...
Look: Big Ten Coach Calls Out Ohio State Over Rules Change
Purdue still has an opportunity to win the Big Ten West and face Ohio State or Michigan for the conference crown. If the Boilermakers don't punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game, head coach Jeff Brohm would want to commence the recruiting process immediately. However, per Nick Kosko...
WILX-TV
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
