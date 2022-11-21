Read full article on original website
Related
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
etvnews.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
One Good Thing: Therapy Dogs In Training
Therapy dogs have been seen to be a tremendous help in schools and hospitals, Cheddar News discusses how your dog can become one.
myzeo.com
Therapy Dog Training Near Me: How To Train a Therapy Dog
Therapy dogs are bursting with love and therapy is more relevant than ever. The tension of lockdowns and forced confinement is continually eased by therapy dogs and the smiles and relief children experience. Choosing the right pup for such an important responsibility and learning how to train a therapy dog...
WMUR.com
Pet owners deal with veterinarian appointment shortage
Pet owners are struggling to make veterinarian appointments while clinics remain busy. Doctors said the problem is felt nationwide with some pet owners resorting to animal hospitals instead. Dr. Jane Barlow Joy with Cilley Veterinary Clinic said what we are seeing now is a new phase in veterinary medicine. "In...
BBC
Bristol student vets fund pet vaccines for struggling owners
Low-income pet owners have been given a helping hand after student vets fundraised to offer free pet vaccinations. They were offered at an animal rescue centre outreach clinic on Wednesday thanks to the Bristol Paws Project. The student project has helped 54% more people through its fundraising scheme since last...
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd Enjoys Veteran's Day Meal After 2 Tours in Afghanistan
Veterans day may have passed, but that never means we should forget or ignore the sacrifices our country's veterans have made. That includes military dogs, too! Even though these extra special canines aren't included in many of the annual Veteran's Day deals, the kind folks at Texas Roadhouse have been treating one pup to meals every year.
