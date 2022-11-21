Read full article on original website
Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
Man allegedly stated he had a bomb during attempted robbery at Chautauqua Mall
A Chautauqua County man allegedly stated he had a bomb during an attempted robbery at the Chautauqua Mall on Monday.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
Off-duty customs officer arraigned for menacing victim with handgun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that an Orchard Park man was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree.
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
wesb.com
Eldred Woman Victim of Phone Scam
An Eldred woman has been a victim of a phone scam. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the woman was contacted by a person who said a new Amazon account had been created in here name, and the only way to prevent it was to purchase $700 in Microsoft Xbox gift cards, which she provided to the scammer.
Customs and border protection officer arraigned on menacing charge
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A customs and border protection officer was arraigned on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Derek Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree. While off-duty on Nov. 6, Gentner allegedly followed a male victim as […]
wesb.com
Smethport Nurse Accused of Stealing from Coudersport Patient
A Home Health Nurse from Smethport has been accused of stealing from a patient. According to Coudersport Police, Amber Lynn Burdick used credit cards belonging to a 70 year old male victim from Coudersport to make 27 unauthorized purchases totaling over $4,000 between September and December of 2021. Burdick is...
erienewsnow.com
Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
Pennsylvania man accused of attempted robbery at Cattaraugus County post office
The sheriff's office said the Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened employees with a hammer and stole property from them.
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
WIVB
Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged in Domestic
A Bradford man is has been charged in connection with a domestic dispute in September. According to court documents, early in the morning on September 27, 38-year-old Nathan Harpster grabbed a woman by the face, threw her to the floor, punched her, tried to strangle her, and threw items at her.
PA man jailed in Cali. now facing child assault charges in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Emporium man faces charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a young girl almost a decade ago inside a tent he owned, according to court documents. In an interview with police, the girl reported that in 2014 Forest Drake, now 60, would take her inside a tent in the […]
chautauquatoday.com
North County Duo Arrested in Narcotics Investigation at Econo Lodge
Two north county residents were arrested Tuesday evening as the result of a two-month investigation into narcotics sales at the Econo Lodge motel in Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, Fredonia Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at about 6:15 PM at Room 117 of the motel on Bennett Road. A vehicle at the same location was also searched. Investigators found 8.72 grams of fentanyl, .10 gram of crack cocaine, 16.26 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales, and $1,249 in cash. 41-year-old Megan Waterman of Fredonia and 41-year-old Dale Miller, Jr. of Dunkirk were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Waterman also had an arrest warrant out of Dunkirk City Court. Both suspects were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Scammer requesting gift cards was not an actual customer service rep
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out $700 after falling for a common gift-card scam. At about 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from a gift-card scam victim. The 57-year-old Eldred woman reportedly was contacted by someone claiming to be an Amazon customer service agent. The alleged scammer […]
Body of 74-year-old found covered in snow days after Wyoming County crash
This past Friday, amid the snowstorm, the Wyoming County Sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Armburst Road in the Town of Sheldon.
wesb.com
Cameron County Arrest 8 years later
Cameron County authorities have filed charges against an Emporium man. Police arrested 60 year old Forrest William Drake following an 8 year investigation into the sexual assault of a 10 year old girl in 2014. According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s mother filed a complaint in 2014 alleging her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Drake. A warrant for Drake was issued but he fled the area. In 2018, investigators learned that Drake was incarcerated in California. Upon learning that Drake returned to the area, the investigation into the sexual assault claim was reopened.
