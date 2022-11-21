ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Autodesk and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Nordstrom — Shares fell 9% after the department store reaffirmed its full-year forecast. Nordstrom's latest results beat profit and sales expectations, according to consensus expectations on Refinitiv. HP — Shares rose 2% after HP surpassed expectations on the top and bottom...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher; Oil Prices, GameStop, Zoom And Dell In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 22:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher As Dollar Retreats. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Tuesday, while the dollar retreated from its recent ten-day highs and Treasury bond yields retreated, as investors crept back into risk markets amid some dovish commentary on rates from Federal Reserve officials that offset concerns over China's deepening Covid crisis.
msn.com

Dow, S&P 500 post best day in nearly 2 weeks on Tuesday

U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday, shaking off back-to-back losses, in a shorter holiday week for Thanksgiving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 397 points, or 1.2%, ending near 34,098, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.4%. It marked the highest daily percentage gain for both equity indexes since Nov. 10, according to FactSet data. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.4%. Investors have been keeping a wary eye on low trading volumes, a common trend in the shortened holiday week of Thanksgiving. China's return to strict lockdowns in response to rising COVID cases also has been on radar of investors. Wednesday brings a raft of economic data and minutes of the Fed's November policy meeting, which will be closely digested by investors ahead of the Thanksgiving break.
tipranks.com

DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market

DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
kalkinemedia.com

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Best Buy calms fears of dull holiday season

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds comments, details; updates prices through out) Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as a better-than-feared sales forecast by Best Buy eased worries of a dull holiday season for retailers anxious about consumers turning thrifty due to inflation.
tipranks.com

‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever.
TheStreet

When to Buy Nordstrom Stock After Mixed Earnings and Technicals

Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Free Report are down about 4% at last check. They were down nearly 10% after the retailer reported third-quarter earnings. It was a mixed result, as sales and earnings slipped 2.5% and 48%, respectively, but both metrics beat estimates. Wall Street wasn’t willing to...
kalkinemedia.com

US STOCKS-Nasdaq rises on boost from growth stocks ahead of Fed minutes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Adds comments, updates prices through out) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among major Wall Street indexes on Wednesday, as growth stocks rose after a mixed bag of economic data led to a drop in Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
CBS Minnesota

Best Buy's outlook on sales improves ahead of the holidays, stocks jump Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) - Best Buy's profit and sales slipped in the third quarter on weakening demand for electronic gadgets, but it beat expectations and the retailer said a downturn in comparable stores sales this year will not be as bad as it had expected.Shares jumped more than 8% at the opening bell Tuesday.Retailers, including Minnesota-based Best Buy, are facing a cloudy picture heading into the Black Friday weekend, considered the kickoff to the holiday shopping season.The job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. But what Americans are buying is changing. The soaring costs...
NBC Miami

Bitcoin Bounces Off 2-Year Low Even as Traders Remain Cautious After FTX Collapse

Bitcoin jumped higher on Wednesday bouncing off a two-year low hit the day before even as traders remain cautious over the possible contagion from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. It has been a tough year for crypto with the industry being plagued by collapses, liquidity issues and bankruptcies. More...

