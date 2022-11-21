Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Ride into the holiday season with West Alabama Chamber Symphony
The West Alabama Chamber Symphony will open the holiday season with its first concert, a “Southern Sleigh Ride” at the Night of Christmas celebration in the University of West Alabama auditorium on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. and at Christmas at the River at Demopolis High School on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
Chuck’s Fish brings Thanksgiving feast back into restaurant
If you don’t have Thanksgiving plans yet, don’t stress because preparations are under way for one of Tuscaloosa’s most delicious annual events. The Chuck’s Fish Thanksgiving feast is swapping its COVID-necessitated drive-thru take away dinners for a dining room return. On Monday, volunteers were already preparing...
Tuscaloosa city council approves Royal Pines subdivision development
Tuscaloosa City Council members have voted to approve the unit development of the Royal Pines subdivision. The new proposal features a 49-lot single-family residential planned development, with community and home features. Even though the council approved the development, District 1 Council Member Matthew Wilson said he wants to ensure the...
Local businesses looking forward to swarm of customers here for Iron Bowl
Tuscaloosa is preparing for a huge influx of Crimson Tide and Auburn fans as Bryant-Denny Stadium is the site of this year’s Iron Bowl. The last time the Iron Bowl was in Tuscaloosa was in 2020. Because the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, many fans skipped the occasion. But this year, Tuscaloosa will be overflowing with fans ready to watch the time-honored rivals take the field.
Kiwanis Club honors Farmer of the Year
The Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa held its annual Farmer of the Year program Monday at the District Room in Tuscaloosa. This year’s award recipient was Ronnie Smith, who’s been a poultry farmer for almost 20 years. This year marks the 69th year that the Kiwanis Club of Tuscaloosa...
Tim Anderson hosts annual turkey giveaway
Tuscaloosa native and current Major League Baseball shortstop Tim Anderson hosted his fifth annual turkey drive-thru at Hillcrest High School Monday, Nov. 21. Anderson gives back to his community every year, and this year more than 200 turkeys were passed out on a first come, first served basis. “You know...
Northport City Council approves $350K for schools within city limits
Tuscaloosa County School System schools within Northport city limits are getting a financial boost from the Northport City Council. On Monday, the council approved a plan to set aside $350,000 for the Northport First Program, which provides funding to schools for unbudgeted needs throughout the school year. City council members...
Alabama, Auburn team up for annual Iron Ruck
While the University of Alabama and Auburn University football teams are preparing for Saturday’s Iron Bowl, student veterans from both schools will be undertaking an important mission: bringing awareness to veteran suicide. Members of UA’s Crimson Legion and Auburn’s Student Veterans Association are meeting up Nov. 23 for the...
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Nov. 17, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Laglendelle Hughes, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Roland Bate Road in Carrollton. Hughes is wanted on a possession of a controlled substance charge. John David Rice, 42, is...
Northport Police identify woman struck, killed Tuesday
A Northport woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening as she attempted crossing Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard on foot has been identified. As the Tuscaloosa Patch initially reported, Linda Sue Foley, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was hit in the southbound lane by a pickup truck.
