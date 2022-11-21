Tuscaloosa is preparing for a huge influx of Crimson Tide and Auburn fans as Bryant-Denny Stadium is the site of this year’s Iron Bowl. The last time the Iron Bowl was in Tuscaloosa was in 2020. Because the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, many fans skipped the occasion. But this year, Tuscaloosa will be overflowing with fans ready to watch the time-honored rivals take the field.

