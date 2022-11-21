ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

City of Monroe and sponsors host its 19th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the City of Monroe provided free turkeys for the community, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Zeta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, also joined the city and provided additional food items that were handed out with the turkeys.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

NBC 10’s Christina Jensen takes a look at how inflation affects local food banks’ contribution to the community on Thursday, December 1st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thousands of people turn to food banks to receive a meal during the holiday season; however, the inflation across the nation may be affecting food banks’ ability to help those who are in need. NBC 10’s Christina Jensen takes a look at how the inflation affects local food banks’ contribution to the community.
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash

BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his vehicle when Hales’ 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was slow to make a right turn.
RAYVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe Police still searching for suspect in December 2021 fatal hit-and-run

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is still asking for assistance in locating a hit-and-run suspect that fatally struck Janesia Walker on December 6, 2021, in Monroe, La. According to officials, the suspect’s vehicle was a black KIA SUV that was missing a driver-side mirror that also...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two people allegedly involved in the theft, Robert Kerst and April Blackwell.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man leads police on foot chase, arrested for recent burglaries

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 5:50 AM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Roselawn Avenue due to recent burglaries in the area. While in the area, officers observed a White male located at Nettles Automotives, who was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Judd. According to officers,...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy