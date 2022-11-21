Read full article on original website
City of Monroe and sponsors host its 19th annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the City of Monroe provided free turkeys for the community, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Zeta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, also joined the city and provided additional food items that were handed out with the turkeys.
Barber college in El Dorado ready to host 7th annual Christmas event on December 17
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jason Alan Barber College in El Dorado, Ark., is getting ready to host its 7th annual “Give a Child a Christmas” event on December 17, 2022. The event will be happening from 10 AM to 2 PM at the barber college which is located at 200 W. Locust Street in downtown El Dorado, Ark.
NBC 10’s Christina Jensen takes a look at how inflation affects local food banks’ contribution to the community on Thursday, December 1st
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thousands of people turn to food banks to receive a meal during the holiday season; however, the inflation across the nation may be affecting food banks’ ability to help those who are in need. NBC 10’s Christina Jensen takes a look at how the inflation affects local food banks’ contribution to the community.
78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash
BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his vehicle when Hales’ 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was slow to make a right turn.
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
Monroe Police Department respond to a 911 hang-up call, leading to a Monroe man’s arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, at 7:04 AM, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Bon Aire Drive Apartments. When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim explained that her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Galen Galmore, broke into her home while she and her three children were asleep.
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Southern University: Road to the Bayou Classic’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic is days away and the Geaux Nation team wants to get you ready for the big game. The annual HBCU matchup between the Southern University Jaguar and the Grambling State Tigers will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
Monroe Police still searching for suspect in December 2021 fatal hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is still asking for assistance in locating a hit-and-run suspect that fatally struck Janesia Walker on December 6, 2021, in Monroe, La. According to officials, the suspect’s vehicle was a black KIA SUV that was missing a driver-side mirror that also...
Monroe couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two people allegedly involved in the theft, Robert Kerst and April Blackwell.
Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2K from store, Monroe Police say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, Monroe Police investigated a theft that occurred on Circle K located on the 4000th block of Sterlington Rd. in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 23-year-old Keiyariah Gayden, an employee of Circle K, was arrested for alleged theft. Reports say that the...
Noise complaint lands Monroe man in jail for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm including other charges, deputies say
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint between a female and male at a Lakshore Drive apartment complex. The noise complaint was filed by an adjacent neighbor. Upon arrival, officers spoke to both the female and male separately...
Monroe man leads police on foot chase, arrested for recent burglaries
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 5:50 AM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Roselawn Avenue due to recent burglaries in the area. While in the area, officers observed a White male located at Nettles Automotives, who was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Judd. According to officers,...
