Top College Football Wide Receiver Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
One of the nation's top collegiate wide receivers is entering the transfer portal this Tuesday afternoon. Just days after Biff Poggi was named the next head coach of the Charlotte 49ers, standout wide receiver Grant DuBose is reportedly looking to transfer away from the program. ...
Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts lost on a dirty, unnecessary hit by Bears safety
As you have probably heard by now, the Atlanta Falcons’ star tight end, Kyle Pitts, may be out for the rest of the year due to a torn MCL in his knee. The torn ligament came on a play where he caught a pass over the middle and as he turned to run after the catch, the Chicago Bears safety submarined right into his knees. It was a dirty and completely unnecessary play that should have never happened.
Should Baylor Move On from Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes?
Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes was the bell of the ball in 2021, his first season after leaving BYU and joining Dave Aranda. The orchestrator of the great Zach Wilson looked like a home run hire. Was it really, though? Yes. Literally, it's not even up for debate. Grimes is a bright spot ...
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
Tom Brady said Thanksgiving is the only day a year he says 'screw it' to his strict diet
Tom Brady's strict diet excludes foods like dairy, sugar, gluten, and processed meats, except for on Thanksgiving, he revealed on his podcast.
Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size
Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
Thanksgiving FanDuel Promo Offer for Eagles Fans: Bet $5, Win $125 Guaranteed Before Offer Ends
Happy Thanksgiving to all! While the Eagles may not be playing today, you’ve still got a fantastic opportunity to bring home a massive payday thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s incredible Thanksgiving promo for Eagles fans: Bet $5, Win $125 guaranteed! Here’s how it works and what to do:
Limited DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Before Offer Ends
Maryland residents, the moment you’ve waited so long for has finally arrived! Not only do you get to devour a delicious Thanksgiving day feast today, but you get to legally bet on sports while you do!. To celebrate your first Thanksgiving with legal bets, DraftKings Sportsbook has a fantastic...
Alabama Basketball Tonight: Watch, listen and a score prediction
Alabama Basketball sits at 4-0, with a 104-62 blasting of Jacksonville State in the Crimson Tide’s last game. Was the one-sided score misleading? Not in the least. The Crimson Tide made 21 three-point shots while shooting 45.7% from outside the arc. The Crimson Tide’s dominance on the glass was...
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
