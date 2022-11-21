Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
Madusa Reveals Who Got Her Signed With WWE, Talks Release
While Madusa signed with WWE in 1993 to help revive the women’s division, she was fired from the company just years later. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on who helped her get signed by WWE, her release several years after she debuted with the company, and more.
Maxxine Dupri Gets The Maximum Male Models Ready For War, Booker T Note, More
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is the featured guest on the latest edition of the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can watch the show below:. Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for war, which you can see below:. WWE Superstar Damian...
Mick Foley Says His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, More
During a recent edition of “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on his wife not being welcomed backstage in WWE back in 1996, with one of the road agents making his family wait in a bathroom with open sewage. You can check out some...
Reggie Returns To WWE TV On NXT As SCRYPTS
Reggie made his return to WWE TV this week, debuting on NXT as SCRYPTS. SCRYPTS made his in-ring debut for NXT by defeating Guru Raaj in a singles match. SCRYPTS has been teased for WWE TV for several weeks now, but there was never any news as to who it would be.
WWE Announces Survivor Series Programming Schedule
WWE issued the following regarding Survivor Series programming that will be airing this Sunday on Peacock:. Best of Survivor Series: “Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor Series past, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.”
Brock Lesnar Once Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar once made it clear he did not want to work with Kevin Owens, Road Dogg Jesse James has claimed. In 2017, Lesnar captured the Universal Championship from Goldberg, and by Survivor Series, seemed guaranteed to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. That was until a week before the show...
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Is Reinvigorated By His AEW Run
During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio,” Renee Paquette commented on Jon Moxley and his time in WWE after The Shield, how her husband is reinvigorated by his AEW run, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
AAA Confirms Cain Velasquez Will Wrestle At December 3 Event
We reported yesterday here on eWn that a judge has granted Cain Velasquez permission to wrestle for AAA while he is out on bail for charges of attempted murder. AAA recently took to Twitter to confirm that Velasquez will be working their December 3 event in Tempe, AZ. The former UFC fighter will team with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr to face off against Black Taurus, Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco.
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer beginning in February. For those unaware, fans have not been able to make any noise since the pandemic started over two years ago. You can check out the official announcement below:. On February 11th (Sat), the Osaka...
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode that will air at a special start time, which you can see below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The...
Mick Foley Says WWE Superstars “Hated” Working With Jonah Hill
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has claimed that Superstars hated working with actor/comedian Jonah Hill. Hill was promoted as the guest host for the November 21, 2011 episode of Monday Night Raw but did not appear on the show. Speaking on the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick...
MJF’s Fiance Reacts To AEW World Championship Win
MJF may be the new AEW World Champion, but his fiancé isn’t exactly over the moon over his accomplishment. At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured his first AEW World Championship, defeating Jon Moxley thanks to an assist by William Regal. On Twitter, MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum said how...
House Of Black Make Return On AEW Dynamite
The House of Black have made their return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The group returned following Orange Cassidy’s victory over Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. After the conclusion of the match, QT Marshall and The Factory came out to confront The Best Friends and Rocky Romero – but the lights then went out.
Marina Shafir Reveals Who She Wants To Face In AEW, More
AEW wrestler Marina Shafir was a recent guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including trying to find her footing in AEW and who she’d like to work with in the future. You can check out some highlights from the...
Alex Hammerstone Believes MJF Could Have An Incredible Acting Career
MJF won the AEW World Championship this past weekend at Full Gear. The 26-year-old wrestler is set to star in A24’s Von Erichs biopic The Iron Claw. During a recent AdFreeShows interview, Alex Hammerstone, who worked with MJF in MLW, predicted that the AEW star could have a bright future in Hollywood and that he may retire from pro wrestling at the age of 30.
Ricky Starks Is Interested In Using A Kanye West Song For His AEW Theme Song
During a recent appearance on the “Watching the Throne” podcast, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks commented on his desire to use Kanye West’s ‘Touch the Sky’ song as his theme song in AEW. Prior to joining All Elite Wrestling, Starks used the song for his entrance...
