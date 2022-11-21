ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

It’s zero gravity for BRHS grad!

Sometimes the planets just align. For 2003 BRHS graduate Karin Iuzzolino-Paquin, a trip to the grocery store, a newspaper ad and her teaching goals aligned for her selection to the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. A science teacher for grades six through eight at St. John’s Catholic School in...
BRUNSWICK, ME
American Legion Post #36

This is Thanksgiving week and I am sure much will be writing about what everyone is thankful for. While my list is long, family and health top the list. I am sure what I am thankful for is what most everyone else is thankful for as well, to live in this great country, to being part of this awesome community, and all the friends who are there whenever I am in need.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
A greater need

Her name is Djuwenska, and I got to know her in Haiti when she auditioned for Hope Haitian Choir (HHC). She had a beautiful voice and spirit and we chose her to join. Now, she and her family have joined another group: the many who have been forced out of their homes by gangs in Port au Prince.
BOOTHBAY, ME
NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before

WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
HINGHAM, MA
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

