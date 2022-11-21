Read full article on original website
It’s zero gravity for BRHS grad!
Sometimes the planets just align. For 2003 BRHS graduate Karin Iuzzolino-Paquin, a trip to the grocery store, a newspaper ad and her teaching goals aligned for her selection to the Teachers in Space Human Flight Program. A science teacher for grades six through eight at St. John’s Catholic School in...
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
'Friend To All:' Mount Olive High School Graduate, Financial Analyst Joseph Barish Dies, 24
Mount Olive High School graduate and financial analyst Joseph R. Barish died in Hoboken on Saturday, Nov. 5. He was 24. Born in New Britain, CT, Joseph was raised in Budd Lake, where he played on the Mount Olive High School basketball team and graduated in 2016, his obituary says.
American Legion Post #36
This is Thanksgiving week and I am sure much will be writing about what everyone is thankful for. While my list is long, family and health top the list. I am sure what I am thankful for is what most everyone else is thankful for as well, to live in this great country, to being part of this awesome community, and all the friends who are there whenever I am in need.
Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Marine Academy Grad Molly Lada Dies, 19
Beloved Jersey Shore native and marine academy graduate Molly J. Lada died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, Oct. 27. She was 19. Born in Brick Township, Molly grew up in Point Pleasant, her obituary says. Described as an “incredibly kind and strong” member of the community, more than $26,300...
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
A greater need
Her name is Djuwenska, and I got to know her in Haiti when she auditioned for Hope Haitian Choir (HHC). She had a beautiful voice and spirit and we chose her to join. Now, she and her family have joined another group: the many who have been forced out of their homes by gangs in Port au Prince.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in America
50 Top Pizza, an online guide from journalist Luciano Pignataro and Italian food experts Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, is known for its ranking of international pizzerias. Their global lists heavily favor New York, Italy, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo, Brazil for the best pizza in the world.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before
WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
