Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis Becomes First NBA Player To Hit This Stat Line

Anthony Davis had himself an incredible game. Anthony Davis struggled in the early going of this season. Now, however, he seems to be playing some of the best ball of his career. He has scored over 30 points in his last four games, including last night in a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 11/22/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 22, 2022. Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
