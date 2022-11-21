ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced To Nearly 6½ Years For Stealing $1.7 Million From Investors Via Real Estate ‘Coupon Bond’ Scam

By KHTS News Release
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LnXuh_0jJ5piW600

A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced Monday to nearly 6 ½ years in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million.

Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced to 77 months in prison by United States District Judge Percy Anderson, who also ordered him to pay $1,744,946 in restitution.

Skinner pleaded guilty on June 1 to one count of securities fraud.

In 2014, Skinner founded a company called Empire West Equity Inc. and later established another business named Simple Growth LLC. Skinner used social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube to promote himself, falsely claiming to be an experienced and successful real estate investor with more than $200 million in deals under his belt.

After Empire West experienced financial troubles – Skinner was unable to pay his staff and investors – he established Simple Growth in 2018 and falsely told investors who purchased Simple Growth coupon bonds “that their money would be used to purchase real estate that [Skinner] and Empire West would develop and resell at a profit,” according to court documents.

Skinner did not intend to purchase, develop or resell real estate, and that he instead used investor funds to pay older investors, his employees and himself. Instead, Skinner used investor funds from those entities and accounts to pay for personal trips, his mortgage, his utility bills, cosmetic surgery, and alimony payments to his ex-wife.

Simple Growth raised approximately $1,744,946 from more than 20 investors – none of whom received any of their money back.

“Several of the victims were elderly and were seeking safe investment opportunities,” prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum. “Several of the victims described how [Skinner} repeatedly lied to them and made-up excuses of why he was unable to make the quarterly interest payments.”

The FBI investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jeff Mitchell of the Major Frauds Section prosecuted this case.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County, California Man Sentenced to Over 17 Years in Prison for Scamming Cannabis Vaping Business Investors Out of More Than $35 Million

November 22, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former UCLA decathlete who also competed with the Philippines national team was sentenced yesterday to 210 months in federal prison for fraudulently. raising more than $45 million from investors who were told their funds would be used to finance companies marketing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA

LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet

A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
CERRITOS, CA
foxla.com

Thieves bust open Santa Monica mailboxes

Two suspects are caught on camera busting open more than a dozen mailboxes. The business owner targeted by the suspect says it's the second time those guys stole mail from his Santa Monica business.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo heightens security after Club Q shootings

West Hollywood is heightening its security in the wake of the shootings at a Colorado Springs gay bar that left five people dead. Councilmember John Erickson told NBC Los Angeles that residents can expect “increased patrols, both in the cars and on the feet by our Sheriff’s Department, as well as increased Block by Block security ambassadors.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Action Drug Rehab Hour –The War On Drugs, Fentanyl Continues In Our Communities – November 21, 2022

Hosts: Cary Quashen, Robby Robinson Topic: The War On Drugs, Fentanyl Continues In Our Communities Guests: None Action Drug Rehab Hour –The War On Drugs, Fentanyl Continues In Our Communities – November 21, 2022 On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, Cary Quashen co-hosts with Robbie Robinson to discuss the continuing drug epidemic ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

17 Resources For Veterans In Los Angeles

Fortunately for Southern Californians who served our country, Los Angeles has so many services for veterans, it is difficult to list them all.  There are a variety of organizations offering a wide range of services throughout the Los Angeles region, for veterans with all kinds of needs.  If you are a veteran, or someone you ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
459
Followers
222
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy