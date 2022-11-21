ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Watch the Tulsa Football Press Conference

TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews Saturday's season finale against the Houston Cougars. Watch HERE as Coach Montgomery fielded questions from the media at Tulsa's weekly press conference. The Tulsa-Houston game at Houston's TDECU Stadium is slated for a...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Volleyball Storms Back To Defeat Memphis, 3-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team rallied after losing the first set to secure a 3-1 win (16-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23) over the Memphis Tigers (18-14, 8-11 AAC) Wednesday on the road. The win boosted the Golden Hurricane's record to 13-17 overall and 6-12 in AAC...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Keylon Stokes Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER, Texas –– For the second time this week, a Tulsa receiver and the school's all-time leading receiver Keylon Stokes was named as a semifinalist for a major college football award. Today, Stokes was named one of 16 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, selected by The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Council speaker tries to reel in fishing tourney rumors

TAHLEQUAH – The better part of the Cherokee Nation’s monthly Resource Committee meeting was spent tackling rumors surrounding promised payouts from the tribe’s fall bass tournament. According to Tribal Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh, doubt was cast on how prize winnings were doled out at the inaugural Cherokee...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsakids.com

Life Rocks Indeed!

With only days away from Thanksgiving, I wanted to try to inspire you to think of a way to give back to the community. As you know, in almost all of my blogs, I include my most recent nonprofit event, and this week I will do the same. And, it includes a true rockstar dad, Bret Michaels.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Busy Thanksgiving holiday for Oklahoma Highway Patrol

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting an already busy Thanksgiving holiday for it's troopers this year. OHP says from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, there was been 109 non-injury collisions, 53 injury collisions, 2 fatality wrecks and 60 motorist assists. One of...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food

People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen

Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
EAST MOLINE, IL

