FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Hosts Creighton in NCAA Third Round Contest on Saturday
Tulsa's 14th-ranked and 15th-seeded men's soccer team will play host to 17th-ranked Creighton in the NCAA Championship Third Round on Saturday, November 26 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $8 general admission, $3 for youth (3-12 years of age) and $5 for groups...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Basketball Ready for Black Friday Matchup with Oklahoma State
GAME #6: TULSA (2-3, 0-0 AAC) at Oklahoma State (3,2 0-0 Big 12) Date/Time: Friday • Nov. 25, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. (CT) Ghallager-Iba Arena (13,611) • Stillwater, Okla. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. Oklahoma State - Mike Boynton (South Carolina, '03),...
tulsahurricane.com
Watch the Tulsa Football Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews Saturday's season finale against the Houston Cougars. Watch HERE as Coach Montgomery fielded questions from the media at Tulsa's weekly press conference. The Tulsa-Houston game at Houston's TDECU Stadium is slated for a...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Storms Back To Defeat Memphis, 3-1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team rallied after losing the first set to secure a 3-1 win (16-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23) over the Memphis Tigers (18-14, 8-11 AAC) Wednesday on the road. The win boosted the Golden Hurricane's record to 13-17 overall and 6-12 in AAC...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Keylon Stokes Named Semifinalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
TYLER, Texas –– For the second time this week, a Tulsa receiver and the school's all-time leading receiver Keylon Stokes was named as a semifinalist for a major college football award. Today, Stokes was named one of 16 semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, selected by The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee.
cherokeephoenix.org
Council speaker tries to reel in fishing tourney rumors
TAHLEQUAH – The better part of the Cherokee Nation’s monthly Resource Committee meeting was spent tackling rumors surrounding promised payouts from the tribe’s fall bass tournament. According to Tribal Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh, doubt was cast on how prize winnings were doled out at the inaugural Cherokee...
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
Tulsa man discusses rare reaction to his fourth COVID-19 shot
TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa man says he suffered from what his cardiologist calls a one in a million reaction to his fourth COVID shot. 85-year-old Jessie Alexander said despite the reaction, he’d still get another booster. Alexander got the shot in September. He started to feel...
tulsakids.com
Life Rocks Indeed!
With only days away from Thanksgiving, I wanted to try to inspire you to think of a way to give back to the community. As you know, in almost all of my blogs, I include my most recent nonprofit event, and this week I will do the same. And, it includes a true rockstar dad, Bret Michaels.
Tulsa mother lays 2-year-old son to rest after October collision
As many families get together to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, one Tulsa family is marking the holiday in a different way.
okcfox.com
Busy Thanksgiving holiday for Oklahoma Highway Patrol
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting an already busy Thanksgiving holiday for it's troopers this year. OHP says from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, there was been 109 non-injury collisions, 53 injury collisions, 2 fatality wrecks and 60 motorist assists. One of...
publicradiotulsa.org
The need is real in Tulsa as thousands wait for food
People line up around the block at the John 3:16 Mission for the free Thanksgiving food basket giveaway. The Mission has been feeding the hungry for many years during this holiday in Tulsa. 13% higher food costs this year makes the need for the baskets much greater in the community and, at the same time, donations harder to come by.
Tulsans share concern, anger over butane transload facility near BMX headquarters
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are concerned about a recent decision made by members of City Council. A business is currently transloading butane next to BMX National Headquarters. Transloading is when a shipment is transferred from one method of transportation to another. In this case, butane is being moved from...
KTUL
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
KOKI FOX 23
49-year-old Tulsa man dead after semi-truck accident near Tahlequah
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 49-year-old Tulsa man died after a semi-truck accident about two miles west of Tahlequah on Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place around 10:20 a.m. on US-62 at 490 Road, about 2 miles west of Tahlequah,...
Tulsa, Turley Fire Crews Respond To Vacant House Fire
Tulsa fire crews responded to a house fire near 86th and Peoria late Wednesday night. The Tulsa Fire Department said a Sperry Police Officer spotted the fire and called it in around 11:30 p.m. Crews say they got the fire put out in about thirty minutes. They say it was...
Tulsa Police Search For Woman Responsible For Crash After Falling Out Of Moving Car
Police are looking for a woman who they say fell out of her Jeep just before it crashed into a pickup truck at a Tulsa gas station. According to police, the crash happened at a QuikTrip near East Admiral Place and South Yale Avenue on Tuesday. Police say the crash...
News On 6
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
KTUL
Tulsa man waves down police after getting hit in head with pipe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with a bloody head flagged down police early Wednesday saying that someone hit him with a pipe. It happened around midnight near West 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard. Police found the suspect under the 41st Street bridge over the railroad tracks. They had...
blackchronicle.com
2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen
Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
