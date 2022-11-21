ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Moreland Commons a ‘jewel,’ ‘feather in their cap’

Moreland Commons, a residential community off of Chagrin Boulevard between Lander Circle and SOM Center Road in Moreland Hills, now has half of its residences occupied. The community, which broke ground in 2019, consists of 41 single-family homes and 18 villas, said Adam Kaufman of the Howard Hanna Pepper Pike office. He is the exclusive marketing agent for the development.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
iheart.com

NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday

CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood endorses plans to demolish former Doubletree Hotel

Beachwood City Council endorsed plans to demolish the former Doubletree Hotel and build a $200 million mixed-use project at 3663 Park East at its meeting Nov. 21. Plans for the site were redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland ranked 30th-best place to visit by Travel Lemming

Cleveland was ranked as the 30th best place to travel in the world in 2023 on Travel Lemming’s list of 50 best places to travel released Nov. 15, according to a news release. Travel Lemming is a U.S.-based online travel guide read by more than 6 million travelers. Known...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy