(CBS DETROIT) - What began as a normal day for students leaving school at Henry Ford High School ended, as neighbors describe, in complete chaos. As most neighbors prepare for the holiday weekend, some, like Debra Harden, are still in awe of what happened."I was in the basement and heard all this shooting. When I went outside, that's when I seen all the chaos," Harden says.On Tuesday, Henry Ford High School closed its doors one day after police say two teens were both shot shortly after students were dismissed."It's the worst thing, especially before a holiday and everybody getting ready and...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO