Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
Holiday gatherings could be perfect time to get your ears checked

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we gather for the holidays, you might find yourself asking your loved ones to repeat themselves more often than you used to. This could be one sign that it’s time to visit an Ear, Nose, and Throat professional. “If you’re withdrawing from a conversation...
Shop local, shop Bryan for Small Business Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. On Saturday, Nov. 26, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping at your favorite locally-owned businesses. This week on The Three, we highlighted Texas Rose Boutique, Sparrow...
Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further. The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station. Denena says their meats...
Calvert businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - People are encouraged to stop by Calvert for Small Business Saturday this weekend. The Calvert Chamber of Commerce says this is the perfect time to shop for gifts and get out with the family, all things you can do on Historic Main Street. “Shop Small Saturday...
Stormy, rainy Thanksgiving afternoon & evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hold on to your stuffing, Brazos Valley. Rain and thunderstorms will invite themselves over for Thanksgiving dinner this year. An extremely slow-moving weather system is moving into Texas today and lingers in the Lone Star State through Saturday. Rounds of rain, thunder, and cooler air are expected over the next 48 to 72 hours.
The Bridge Ministries help families stay warm during the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission at The Bridge Ministries food pantry is to feed families and change lives, and today is no different. Operation manager for The Bridge Ministries Tatiana Rivera says with the holidays coming up and temperatures cooling down, families are in need more than ever. “We...
Texas Rose Boutique prepares for Small Business Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Small Business Saturday kicking off this weekend, Downtown Bryan is gearing up for the event and preparing for customers. Sami Jo Catalena from Texas Rose Boutique says her shop has everything a woman needs. “We’ve got shoes, dresses, genuine turquoise jewelry, just about anything you...
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
‘She’s an inspiration’: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 105th birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One special lady celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday. Several family members, friends and Broadmoor Place staff gathered this afternoon to wish Lillian Holubec a “Happy Birthday.” Holubec sat in the center of the room, opened presents, ate cake and ice cream, all while solving her word puzzle.
Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
Texas A&M postpones Student Bonfire, nonprofit issues statement to explain

Texas A&M made the difficult decision to postpone Student Bonfire this year because of issues with the new site and weather conditions. This was set to be the first bonfire at a new location for the first time since 2009 after the previous location was sold to land developers, KBTX reported.
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
More Christmas magic coming soon to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. What started back in 1984 as just a couple of light panels, has now grown to more than one million lights. You can enjoy the sparkling lights of Christmas in the Park with your family starting on Thanksgiving Day.
