No one was surprised when Donald Trump took the stage at Mar-a-Lago to announce that he will be running for president for the third time. "We will be attacked," Trump said during his speech, per ABC News. "We will be slandered. We will be persecuted just as I have been ... but we will not be intimidated. We will persevere ... and in the end we will win. Our country will win."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO