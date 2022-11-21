Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE invades the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. – SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs. Butch.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, More
During a recent edition of “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on his wife not being welcomed backstage in WWE back in 1996, with one of the road agents making his family wait in a bathroom with open sewage. You can check out some...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode that will air at a special start time, which you can see below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa Reveals Who Got Her Signed With WWE, Talks Release
While Madusa signed with WWE in 1993 to help revive the women’s division, she was fired from the company just years later. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on who helped her get signed by WWE, her release several years after she debuted with the company, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar once made it clear he did not want to work with Kevin Owens, Road Dogg Jesse James has claimed. In 2017, Lesnar captured the Universal Championship from Goldberg, and by Survivor Series, seemed guaranteed to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. That was until a week before the show...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Says Wrestlers Drew “Nazi Symbols” On His Bags In The Indies
AEW World Champion MJF has spoken about the antisemitism he faced while competing on the independent scene. At Full Gear 2022, MJF captured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist from William Regal. Speaking to Vulture, MJF recalled the treatment he faced from some on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF’s Fiance Reacts To AEW World Championship Win
MJF may be the new AEW World Champion, but his fiancé isn’t exactly over the moon over his accomplishment. At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured his first AEW World Championship, defeating Jon Moxley thanks to an assist by William Regal. On Twitter, MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum said how...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dante Martin Is Doing Okay After AEW Rampage Injury Scare
Dante Martin is doing “fine” after suffering what appeared to be a scary injury during the recent AEW Rampage tapings. During the tapings after this week’s AEW Dynamite, Top Flight challenged ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, and it was reported that Dante appeared to have suffered an injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Trademarks ‘AEW Together,’ Watch AEW Dark (Video)
On November 18, AEW filed for the trademark “AEW Together.” The term was trademarked for merchandise. It’s described as follows:. Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops. This week’s episode of AEW Dark is...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reggie Returns To WWE TV On NXT As SCRYPTS
Reggie made his return to WWE TV this week, debuting on NXT as SCRYPTS. SCRYPTS made his in-ring debut for NXT by defeating Guru Raaj in a singles match. SCRYPTS has been teased for WWE TV for several weeks now, but there was never any news as to who it would be.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
ewrestlingnews.com
House Of Black Make Return On AEW Dynamite
The House of Black have made their return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The group returned following Orange Cassidy’s victory over Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. After the conclusion of the match, QT Marshall and The Factory came out to confront The Best Friends and Rocky Romero – but the lights then went out.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Dante Martin Suffers Injury At AEW Rampage Taping
Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a match between Top Flight and FTR was taped for Friday’s Rampage broadcast. During the bout, it appeared that Top Flight’s Dante Martin may have been injured. One fan in attendance said it appeared Dante tweaked his knee, while another...
ewrestlingnews.com
AAA Confirms Cain Velasquez Will Wrestle At December 3 Event
We reported yesterday here on eWn that a judge has granted Cain Velasquez permission to wrestle for AAA while he is out on bail for charges of attempted murder. AAA recently took to Twitter to confirm that Velasquez will be working their December 3 event in Tempe, AZ. The former UFC fighter will team with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr to face off against Black Taurus, Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco.
ewrestlingnews.com
Earl Hebner Discusses His Friendship With Sting, Happy Jeff Jarrett Is With AEW
Earl Hebner was recently interviewed on his son Brian’s “Reffin’ It Up” podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, the former WWE referee discussed his friendship with Sting, as well as Jeff Jarrett signing with AEW. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks Wins World Title Eliminator Tournament On AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks has earned himself a title shot against new AEW World Champion MJF. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks defeated the likes of Brian Cage and Lance Archer before topping Page in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Says WWE Superstars “Hated” Working With Jonah Hill
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has claimed that Superstars hated working with actor/comedian Jonah Hill. Hill was promoted as the guest host for the November 21, 2011 episode of Monday Night Raw but did not appear on the show. Speaking on the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick...
ewrestlingnews.com
Percy Watson Calls WWE “Safe” With Triple H – Open To Royal Rumble Return
Ex-WWE Superstar Percy Watson believes that the promotion is safe in the hands of Triple H. The Game took over as Head of Creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon and has replaced John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent Relations. Watson, who was with WWE from 2009 to 2013 and...
