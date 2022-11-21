We reported yesterday here on eWn that a judge has granted Cain Velasquez permission to wrestle for AAA while he is out on bail for charges of attempted murder. AAA recently took to Twitter to confirm that Velasquez will be working their December 3 event in Tempe, AZ. The former UFC fighter will team with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr to face off against Black Taurus, Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO