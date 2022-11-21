One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for students is being able to buy a stylish and practical Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for only $99. Normally priced at $229, you save $130 off the usual price plus you get a year’s Microsoft 365 included. With Walmart starting its Black Friday deals early this year, shoppers have the ideal chance to beat the rush while still saving big. Easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, you’ll need to be quick. It was on sale last week and sold out, so this will likely happen again. Here’s why it’s worth it.

7 DAYS AGO