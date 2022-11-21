ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
TechRadar

Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best

Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
The Independent

The shocking reality of Black Friday deals

Just one in seven Black Friday deals offer a genuine discount and the vast majority of promotions are cheaper or the same price in the six months before the sales event, a study has found.Which? analysed 214 Black Friday deals last year across seven major retailers – Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Very – looking at their prices every day in the six months before and after last year’s event on November 26.The watchdog found 183 (86 per cent) were cheaper or the same as their Black Friday price in the six months before the event...
Digital Trends

Great for students, Walmart’s $99 laptop Black Friday deal is back

One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for students is being able to buy a stylish and practical Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for only $99. Normally priced at $229, you save $130 off the usual price plus you get a year’s Microsoft 365 included. With Walmart starting its Black Friday deals early this year, shoppers have the ideal chance to beat the rush while still saving big. Easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals around, you’ll need to be quick. It was on sale last week and sold out, so this will likely happen again. Here’s why it’s worth it.
TechRadar

Dyson Black Friday 2022 deals: discounts on vacuum cleaners, fans and more

Dyson has become a household name, offering innovative tech wrapped in beautifully designed products for the home and your hair. However, all Dyson products – whether its popular cordless vacuum cleaners or its fan/purifiers – are pretty darn expensive. So, if you can find them on a discount,...
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
Syracuse.com

Is Apple having a Black Friday sale? Where to get deals on AirPods and other Apple headphones

It’s not often that Apple products go on sale, but when it does, it’s a celebration worth talking about. Amazon and Walmart are hosting major Black Friday deals that have all Apple fans screaming. If you’ve been trying to get your hands on the AirPods Pro or the AirPods Max, now is your chance to put them in your cart and spend your Christmas listening to crystal-clear audio.
TechRadar

Walmart PS5 restock confirmed for Black Friday - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced that it will hold four PS5 restock events in November. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to get Sony's latest console in the sales during the Black Friday deals event then this will be your best chance yet. It all starts today, November 17, with the...
ETOnline.com

Dyson Black Friday Deals: Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. The Dyson Black Friday Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers to clean your home just in time for the holiday season.
Us Weekly

Shop Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Peak Sale for Deals Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As soon as November hits, we're ready. It's shopping time! Bring on the Black Friday deals! Too bad they're still multiple weeks away. Or are they? Wayfair isn't waiting around this year. The Black Friday Sneak Peek sale […]
