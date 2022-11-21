Read full article on original website
Fulton Street reopens in downtown Grand Rapids
Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being shut down for construction for months.
Christmas store sponsored by Grand Rapids homeless shelters in dire need of donations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The annual Heartside Community Christmas Store, which provides low-cost gifts to those in need, only has 15% of the necessary items for the Dec. 14 event. The Christmas store, sponsored by Dégagé Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, is asking for donations of unwrapped items to fill the needs of the event. Donations may be made in person, online or by giving cash donations.
'Incredible': In just two days, donations make up money stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Monday, we told you about a theft from the Muskegon Humane Society. Just two days later, the shelter says that unfortunate event has been turned into a huge positive, thanks to the overwhelming help of the community. "We have been flooded with support," says executive...
Get a free Thanksgiving dinner from Muskegon Rescue Mission today
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway on Tuesday. The ministry provides a free turkey and all of the other fixings for a full Thanksgiving dinner to community members. The giveaway will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in...
Warm weather delays opening of Rosa Parks Circle ice rink
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Rosa Parks Circle ice rink in downtown Grand Rapids will not be opening this holiday weekend. City officials pushed back the Friday, Nov. 25 opening date saying the recent warm weather made it “difficult for our team.”. “We tried our best to work...
What’s that off Prairie Street in Grandville? Family-owned business has big plans
GRANDVILLE, MI — A family-owned business in Grandville is planning to be able to at least double its production capacity by next summer with a large building expansion. Harbor Foam, at 2950 Prairie St. SW, has broken ground on a nearly 71,000-square-foot expansion to its current building. “We’re seeing...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving
SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Gilda’s LaughFest returning in 2023 with shows in Grand Rapids, Lowell and at Gun Lake Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest returns in March to Grand Rapids as well as Lowell and Wayland to once again celebrate “laughter for the health of it,” officials announced Monday, Nov. 21. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun Lake Casino, now in its 13th...
Big Reds big season has led them back to Ford Field
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No program in West Michigan touts the recent big game experience of the Big Reds. This Friday, Muskegon will play in the state championship for the eleventh time this century. Muskegon won it all in 2004, 2006, 2008 and in 2017. They’ve lost six title...
Grand Haven’s winter parking rules start in December
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Winter parking restrictions take effect soon in the city of Grand Haven. Restrictions will be enforced starting Dec. 1. They will remain in place through March 2023. During winter restrictions, no parking is allowed on any street between 2-6 a.m. Restrictions are needed to help...
GR project filing details planned apartment complex in Creston Heights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Grand Rapids apartment complex is in the planning stages off Plainfield Avenue. If approved, Hillcrest Apartments would be located on 220 Quimby St in the Creston Heights neighborhood, according to the project filing. We’re told the complex would be four stories tall and...
What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
New director to helm Kent County Community Action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County Community Action (KCCA) will soon have a new director. Starting Nov. 30, Gustavo Perez will lead the Kent County department responsible for assisting individuals, families and communities by providing food, housing and utility assistance. The department also helps with home repair, weatherization services, community development projects and other support services.
‘America’s Tallest’ Singing Christmas Tree coming soon to Muskegon’s historic Frauenthal Center
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – “America’s Tallest” Singing Christmas Tree is set to return to the stage this month, kicking off the holiday season in Muskegon. Thousands descend on downtown annually for the beloved Christmas performance. For its 37th year, the Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree will...
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 25-27)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After eating some good food this Thanksgiving, you may be looking for fun things to do with family and/or friends who may be in town visiting for the holiday weekend. Don’t worry – there’s plenty of fun activities going on in Grand Rapids this holiday...
