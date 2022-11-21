Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up
One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
Charles Barkley Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken to Former ‘Best Friend’ Michael Jordan in Almost 10 Years: ‘We’re Both Stubborn’
From friends to rivals. Former NBA player Charles Barkley revealed that he hasn't spoken to Michael Jordan in nearly a decade after they had a falling out. While speaking with Tom Brady about his outspoken nature on the Monday, November 21 episode of the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim […]
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA analyst suggests a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers, Pistons, and Nets involving Kyrie Irving.
Expensive Knicks signing unhappy with his role on team
The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
Lakers News: How L.A. Is Competing Sans LeBron James
And it's not just Anthony Davis.
Look: NBA World Reacts To Kendall Jenner Breakup
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have reportedly decided to call it quits according to TMZ Sports. Per the Hollywood outlet, the supermodel and Phoenix Suns star split up citing their hectic work schedules not allowing them to be as present as they would've wanted to be. NBA Twitter was quick...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat
This deal would send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game
LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton to the G League.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Will these two Detroit Pistons end their season with the team?
After an early season start that’s good for the worst in the league, it could be time to start looking into trade possibilities for some players that may not fit the Detroit Pistons’ roster long term. Twenty games in, this may seem a bit early in the season....
NBA champion Golden State Warriors are sued over FTX collapse
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
Powered by Anthony Davis, hot Lakers visit Suns
Anthony Davis is enjoying his best stretch of the season and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to extend their season-long
