Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Does Jay Leno Have Kids? Everything We Know About the Former Talk Show Host’s Family
Meet the family. Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis Leno, never had kids. However, the former talk show host has plenty of family members. Keep scrolling to meet his wife, brother and parents. What Has Jay Leno Said About Not Having Kids?. While being interviewed by The Washington Post in...
Jay Leno released from L.A.-area hospital following gasoline fire
Jay Leno has been discharged from a Los Angeles area hospital a little over a week after he suffered “serious burns” in a gasoline fire in his garage. Staff from the Grossman Burn Center shared a photo alongside the comedian where everyone was smiling. “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up […]
Jay Leno suffers serious burns in Los Angeles fire
Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in […]
Tim Allen Visits Jay Leno in the Hospital, Speaks on His Condition
There is an update on the health and condition of Jay Leno and it comes from his fellow comedian, Tim Allen, on Thursday. A TMZ report states that Allen visited Leno at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California. Allen said that Leno’s face will not be disfigured after Leno suffered severe burns in a car fire.
Jay Leno has undergone surgery for 'significant burns,' physician says
Jay Leno has undergone one surgery for his burn injuries and will undergo a second procedure later this week, according to his physician.
DC-based national radio host Jim Bohannon has died at 78, per CBS D.C. The Oregon native's love for radio began early. He started in high school and continued while attending college at Missouri State University. He's also a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Security Agency with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, including a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1967-1968. Bohannon worked at the radio stations WGAY, WTOP, and WRC in DC before making a name for himself nationally. He hosted the America in the Morning news magazine show. Bohannon also was a fill-in host for Larry King's national radio show. When King left to work at CNN, the show became the Jim Bohannon Show. He hosted until he retired just one month before his death.
Jay Leno Won't Take Painkillers After Accident, Tim Allen Reveals
The former late-night talk show host suffered third-degree burns on his face, hands and chest after a fire broke out in his garage.
'He's A Tough Guy': Jay Leno Employee Reveals TV Host Is Recovering In Burn Center After Getting Sprayed By Gas While Working On Steam Car
A longtime employee and friend of Jay Leno said the TV personality is going to pull through after canceling an appearance due to a serious medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has discovered. George Swift confirmed that Leno was being treated at Grossman Burn Center after a gasoline fire at his Burbank-based garage this weekend."He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine," said Swift to Access Hollywood, who has worked for Leno for 15 years. "There's nothing life-threatening and he's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take a while."Swift shared that Leno was working on a steam-powered vehicle and...
Jerry Seinfeld Gives Positive Update On Jay Leno After Freak Car Explosion Severely Burned His Face
Jerry Seinfeld has confirmed that his friend and fellow comedian Jay Leno is "fine" after he suffered serious injuries from an explosion in his garage earlier this month.“They gotta fix it up, but luckily he’s not far from Beverly Hills. I imagine there are people there that can help him with whatever he needs,” the 68-year-old noted about the facial burns the talk show host recently put on display after he was released from the hospital.“He wasn’t that much to look at before,” Seinfeld joked of his close pal's appearance in an interview with a news publication. JAY LENO SHOWS...
Jay Leno is 'handsome' and 'happy' after suffering burns in car fire, Tim Allen says
Tim Allen recently paid fellow comedian Jay Leno a hospital visit after the former 'Tonight Show' host suffered burn injuries in a car fire.
