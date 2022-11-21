ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD officers describe responding to Saint Francis shooting six months later

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17A4br_0jJ5ou7B00

TULSA, Okla. — Earlier this year, four people were killed in a mass shooting at medical facility near Tulsa’s Saint Francis hospital.

Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, and William Love were killed in the Natalie Building.

We are now hearing from the first four officers who responded to the shooting, six months later.

Sgt. Brian Liang, Officer Micah Baxter, OFC Carter McQuigg, and Officer John Grafton explained what it was like running into the unknown without hesitation, what it was like inside the building, finding survivors, and the impact on their lives now.

FOX23 will have the interview tonight at 5 p.m.

