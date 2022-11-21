ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLAYER RATINGS: Half-time substitute Kieffer Moore changes the game for Wales as they rescue a draw in World Cup opener... while Timothy Weah's bright showing was not enough to earn USA the win after Walker Zimmerman conceded a penalty

It was a dramatic first match at the World Cup for Wales, as they contested their first clash at the global tournament for 64 years.

Talisman Gareth Bale rescued a 1-1 draw for the Dragons with a late penalty after USA winger Timothy Weah had given Gregg Berhalter's side a deserved lead.

Weah and man-of-the-match Kieffer Moore - a half-time substitute for Wales - were among the standout performers, whereas centre backs Walker Zimmerman, who gave away the spot-kick, and Wales' Joe Rodon struggled.

Below, Sportsmail's Kieran Gill runs the rule over the two sides and gives his thoughts on the player ratings in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yfv36_0jJ5orT000
Wales rescued a 1-1 draw against the USA in their World Cup opener on Monday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2g3u_0jJ5orT000
Half-time substitute Kieffer Moore (right) was man-of-the-match after a brilliant showing - below, Sportsmail runs the rule over the two sides and gives our thoughts on the player ratings

Wales (3-5-2)

Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey 6

Reactive save to deny his own defender's header and cannot blame him for conceding the USA's only shot on target from Weah.

Right wing-back: Connor Roberts 6.5

With the USA dominating the ball, Roberts was limited in getting forward before the break. Finally pushed up in the second half.

Right centre back: Chris Mepham 6.5

Bournemouth defender tried to track Pulisic – easier said than done – and one too many fouls on the USA winger saw him cautioned.

Centre back: Joe Rodon 6

Hennessey saved him the embarrassment of an early own goal but Rodon was sucked out of the back line as Weah scored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEj5Q_0jJ5orT000
Joe Rodon nearly scored an early own goal and was sucked out of position as Tim Weah scored

Left centre back: Ben Davies 6.5

Davies and Williams had their hands full with the tricky Weah. Bullet header came so close to being Wales' equaliser.

Left wing-back: Neco Williams 6

Lost Weah for his inside run as Wales fell behind to a well-worked goal. Like Roberts, he was largely restricted in getting forward.

Defensive midfield: Ethan Ampadu 7.5

Wales' deepest midfielder, there to do the dirty work in front of the back three. Thankless job, that, but he played his part here.

Centre midfield: Aaron Ramsey 6.5

Ramsey is tidy and technically gifted and he finally showed that in the second half after growing into this game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tg8rb_0jJ5orT000
It didn't look like it would be the Welsh wizard's night but he won and converted a penalty

Centre midfield: Harry Wilson 6

One of four Fulham starters here. Wilson tucked into midfield and was livelier once Wales started to see the ball.

Striker: Dan James 6

Page's change of tack saw James sacrificed at half time and it was Moore's introduction which turned this match on its head.

Striker: Gareth Bale 7

Didn't look like it would be the Welsh wizard's night then he won a penalty and scored it himself. The hero again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07di7A_0jJ5orT000
Target man Moore was outstanding after coming on and bullied the American defence (right)

Substitutes:

Kieffer Moore (for James 45) – 8

Brennan Johnson (for Williams 79)

Sorba Thomas (for Wilson 90)

Joe Morrell (for Ampadu 90)

Manager: Robert Page 7

Will take Wales' first World Cup point since 1958 after their slow start, with the manager's half-time introduction of Moore changing the game.

United States (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner 6

Didn't have a save to make in the first half, but Arsenal's reserve goalkeeper couldn't stop Bale from burying his penalty.

Right back: Sergino Dest 6

Right back sent one shot so high and wide it landed in Dubai. Wales didn't test Dest enough defensively before he was substituted.

Centre back: Walker Zimmermann 5.5

Sorry, Walker, you can't lunge in from behind. The Nashville centre back claimed he didn't foul Bale but he did.

Centre back: Tim Ream 6

The Fulham centre back initially had it easy against Bale and Co, but he was made to work in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcFup_0jJ5orT000
Centre half Walker Zimmerman did not need to slide in on Gareth Bale and concede a spot-kick

Left back: Antonee Robinson 6

Fulham left back got forward to produce teasing crosses but once Wales woke up, he was locked in his own half.

Defensive midfield: Tyler Adams 7.5

One of the Premier League's top distance coverers for Leeds and never stopped here. Professional solo performance at the heart of the USA's midfield.

Centre midfield: Yunus Musah 7

At 19, Musah became the youngest American to start a World Cup game. Forward runs from midfield were menacing.

Centre midfield: Weston McKennie 6

The Juventus midfielder's early yellow was a concern, especially given the USA's aggressive press. He was replaced when Wales started to impose themselves.

Right wing: Christian Pulisic 7

Chelsea winger was picking up nice pockets of space and pass in behind for the USA's opener was perfectly weighted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDUWP_0jJ5orT000
Lille forward Timothy Weah was a constant threat and a fine run and finish led to the first goal

Left wing: Timothy Weah 7.5

The Lille forward was a constant threat coming inside from the right and a fine run and finish gave the USA their deserved lead.

Striker: Josh Sargent 6

Led the line and woodwork stopped the Norwich striker from opening the scoring, which was his only sniff of goal.

Substitutes:

Brenden Aaronson (for McKennie 66) – 6

DeAndre Yedlin (for Dest 75) – 6

Kellyn Acosta (for Musah 75) – 6

Haji Wright (for Sargent 75) – 6

Shaquell Moore (for Weah 88)

Manager: Gregg Berhalter 6.5

USA were winning the tactical battle and took a deserved lead through Weah. But struggled to live with Wales after half time.

Referee: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim 6

Qatari referee was card happy throughout, but kudos for making the big call to award Wales their penalty.

