PLAYER RATINGS: Half-time substitute Kieffer Moore changes the game for Wales as they rescue a draw in World Cup opener... while Timothy Weah's bright showing was not enough to earn USA the win after Walker Zimmerman conceded a penalty
It was a dramatic first match at the World Cup for Wales, as they contested their first clash at the global tournament for 64 years.
Talisman Gareth Bale rescued a 1-1 draw for the Dragons with a late penalty after USA winger Timothy Weah had given Gregg Berhalter's side a deserved lead.
Weah and man-of-the-match Kieffer Moore - a half-time substitute for Wales - were among the standout performers, whereas centre backs Walker Zimmerman, who gave away the spot-kick, and Wales' Joe Rodon struggled.
Below, Sportsmail's Kieran Gill runs the rule over the two sides and gives his thoughts on the player ratings in Qatar.
Wales (3-5-2)
Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey 6
Reactive save to deny his own defender's header and cannot blame him for conceding the USA's only shot on target from Weah.
Right wing-back: Connor Roberts 6.5
With the USA dominating the ball, Roberts was limited in getting forward before the break. Finally pushed up in the second half.
Right centre back: Chris Mepham 6.5
Bournemouth defender tried to track Pulisic – easier said than done – and one too many fouls on the USA winger saw him cautioned.
Centre back: Joe Rodon 6
Hennessey saved him the embarrassment of an early own goal but Rodon was sucked out of the back line as Weah scored.
Left centre back: Ben Davies 6.5
Davies and Williams had their hands full with the tricky Weah. Bullet header came so close to being Wales' equaliser.
Left wing-back: Neco Williams 6
Lost Weah for his inside run as Wales fell behind to a well-worked goal. Like Roberts, he was largely restricted in getting forward.
Defensive midfield: Ethan Ampadu 7.5
Wales' deepest midfielder, there to do the dirty work in front of the back three. Thankless job, that, but he played his part here.
Centre midfield: Aaron Ramsey 6.5
Ramsey is tidy and technically gifted and he finally showed that in the second half after growing into this game.
Centre midfield: Harry Wilson 6
One of four Fulham starters here. Wilson tucked into midfield and was livelier once Wales started to see the ball.
Striker: Dan James 6
Page's change of tack saw James sacrificed at half time and it was Moore's introduction which turned this match on its head.
Striker: Gareth Bale 7
Didn't look like it would be the Welsh wizard's night then he won a penalty and scored it himself. The hero again!
Substitutes:
Kieffer Moore (for James 45) – 8
Brennan Johnson (for Williams 79)
Sorba Thomas (for Wilson 90)
Joe Morrell (for Ampadu 90)
Manager: Robert Page 7
Will take Wales' first World Cup point since 1958 after their slow start, with the manager's half-time introduction of Moore changing the game.
United States (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Matt Turner 6
Didn't have a save to make in the first half, but Arsenal's reserve goalkeeper couldn't stop Bale from burying his penalty.
Right back: Sergino Dest 6
Right back sent one shot so high and wide it landed in Dubai. Wales didn't test Dest enough defensively before he was substituted.
Centre back: Walker Zimmermann 5.5
Sorry, Walker, you can't lunge in from behind. The Nashville centre back claimed he didn't foul Bale but he did.
Centre back: Tim Ream 6
The Fulham centre back initially had it easy against Bale and Co, but he was made to work in the second half.
Left back: Antonee Robinson 6
Fulham left back got forward to produce teasing crosses but once Wales woke up, he was locked in his own half.
Defensive midfield: Tyler Adams 7.5
One of the Premier League's top distance coverers for Leeds and never stopped here. Professional solo performance at the heart of the USA's midfield.
Centre midfield: Yunus Musah 7
At 19, Musah became the youngest American to start a World Cup game. Forward runs from midfield were menacing.
Centre midfield: Weston McKennie 6
The Juventus midfielder's early yellow was a concern, especially given the USA's aggressive press. He was replaced when Wales started to impose themselves.
Right wing: Christian Pulisic 7
Chelsea winger was picking up nice pockets of space and pass in behind for the USA's opener was perfectly weighted.
Left wing: Timothy Weah 7.5
The Lille forward was a constant threat coming inside from the right and a fine run and finish gave the USA their deserved lead.
Striker: Josh Sargent 6
Led the line and woodwork stopped the Norwich striker from opening the scoring, which was his only sniff of goal.
Substitutes:
Brenden Aaronson (for McKennie 66) – 6
DeAndre Yedlin (for Dest 75) – 6
Kellyn Acosta (for Musah 75) – 6
Haji Wright (for Sargent 75) – 6
Shaquell Moore (for Weah 88)
Manager: Gregg Berhalter 6.5
USA were winning the tactical battle and took a deserved lead through Weah. But struggled to live with Wales after half time.
Referee: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim 6
Qatari referee was card happy throughout, but kudos for making the big call to award Wales their penalty.
