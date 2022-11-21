Read full article on original website
Lancaster declares $7.4 million to create and preserve affordable housing
LANCASTER, Pa. — The city of Lancaster will receive $7.4 million to support affordable housing, City Council announced on Tuesday. The council approved the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Nov. 24. Eight organizations will use the money to create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.
New Program to Help Chester County Homeowners with Low, Moderate Incomes Repair Their Homes
Starting in December, Chester County will be able to apply for a portion of more than $120 million from the Whole-Home Repairs Program, a Pennsylvania initiative to make homes in the state safer, accessible to people with disabilities, and more energy efficient, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The...
City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing
Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in eight organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation. “This historic investment in...
Central Pa. bank donates historic building
An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
Dauphin County officials not happy with state’s plans to hold onto former hospital property
With their hope of seeing 300 acres back on the property tax rolls seemingly dashed, Dauphin County officials are frustrated with the state’s plans to hold onto the former Harrisburg State Hospital property. County commissioners saw their hopes of the property becoming “the next hot development site” dashed and...
No tax increase budgets proposed in Dauphin County, City of Harrisburg
Dauphin County commissioners on Wednesday put forth a 2023 budget that freezes property tax rates at the same level they have been for the past 17 years. The proposed $221.6 million budget, which is available for public inspection for the next 20 days, would maintain the property tax rate at 6.88 mills.
‘It’s time for us to retire’: Town staple to close next year after decades in business
A store that has been a town staple in Hummelstown for nearly five decades plans to close. Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop at 17 W. Main St. will close on Jan. 31. Co-owner Dave Lutz, 85, confirmed the store will close. “It’s time for us to retire,” he said....
Therapeutic riding center for children with disabilities plans to build second center
Leg Up Farm, a therapeutic riding center in York County for children with disabilities, plans to build a similar center in Franklin County. The three-phase project is planned for 3575 Cascades Drive in Guilford Township near Fayetteville. Phase one will include a therapy center and administrative offices. Phase two will...
New welcome center planned for Gettysburg
Main Street Gettysburg is planning to open a new Gettysburg Welcome Center. The building site at 340 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg was donated to the borough for this purpose. “The centrally located project will create greater accessibility and walkability throughout the historic district,” the organization, said in a news release. “Plans include new ADA-compliant facilities, and the center will be a place for information and directions – for tourism, local events, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more.”
Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.
A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
Bleats and Treats: Amish Farm & House, Lancaster, Has Unique Ways to Get into the Holiday Spirit
If the name Amish Christmas Cookie Tour sounds delicious, there's a good reason: It is. As Nov. wanes and Dec. dawns, the 2022 Lancaster County holiday calendar is becoming as busy as Santa’s workshop. Two of the area’s signature holiday events — an Amish Christmas Cookie Tour and a...
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
Welcome center opens for planned 88,000-square-foot senior living facility
A senior living facility that is planning to open in Hampden Township this summer has opened a new welcome center. Legend at Silver Creek, a personal care and memory care residence is expected to open in July at 425 Lambs Gap Road. Kansas-based Legend Senior Living has opened a welcome...
Engineering firm goes from tenant to owner of central Pa. building
A York County architecture, engineering and design firm has purchased the building it calls home. Warehaus purchased its office space at 231 N. George St. in York on Oct. 27. The company was previously part of the Kinsley Enterprises family of companies. Two long-term employees, Troy Bankert and David Koratich took over ownership of the firm in April 2021.
Former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds to remain in state hands
Plans to sell the former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds have been called off. The state instead plans to keep the approximate 300-acre property and use at least a portion of the grounds to house modernized and centralized laboratory facilities for five state agencies while studying how best to use the remainder.
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams Administration presents 2023 budget proposal
Mayor Wanda Williams and her administration proposed funding 16 new positions to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at their initial budget proposal presentation to Harrisburg City Council. The positions will include nine new officer trainees, three sergeants, two corporals, a lieutenant, a forensic investigator, and a detective, which will bring...
Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space
The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed.
UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. opens Cumberland County location
A third UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. has opened in the midstate. The new location opened on Nov. 8 at 49 Brookwood Ave., Suite 2 in South Middleton Township. The UPMC Child Advocacy Center of Central Pa. was previously known as the Children’s Resource Center. UPMC says...
County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”
MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
