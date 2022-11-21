ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Lancaster declares $7.4 million to create and preserve affordable housing

LANCASTER, Pa. — The city of Lancaster will receive $7.4 million to support affordable housing, City Council announced on Tuesday. The council approved the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Nov. 24. Eight organizations will use the money to create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank donates historic building

An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New welcome center planned for Gettysburg

Main Street Gettysburg is planning to open a new Gettysburg Welcome Center. The building site at 340 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg was donated to the borough for this purpose. “The centrally located project will create greater accessibility and walkability throughout the historic district,” the organization, said in a news release. “Plans include new ADA-compliant facilities, and the center will be a place for information and directions – for tourism, local events, transportation, volunteer opportunities, and more.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.

A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
CARLISLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Engineering firm goes from tenant to owner of central Pa. building

A York County architecture, engineering and design firm has purchased the building it calls home. Warehaus purchased its office space at 231 N. George St. in York on Oct. 27. The company was previously part of the Kinsley Enterprises family of companies. Two long-term employees, Troy Bankert and David Koratich took over ownership of the firm in April 2021.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams Administration presents 2023 budget proposal

Mayor Wanda Williams and her administration proposed funding 16 new positions to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at their initial budget proposal presentation to Harrisburg City Council. The positions will include nine new officer trainees, three sergeants, two corporals, a lieutenant, a forensic investigator, and a detective, which will bring...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space

The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
YORK, PA
glensidelocal.com

County residents may see 8% tax increase and “tripledemic”

MontCo officials presented preliminary 2023 General Fund budget and Capital Fund budgets on Thursday. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 8%. MontCo commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of the budget, which will be advertised for public review and a final vote next month. County revenues are projected...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
