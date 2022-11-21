Read full article on original website
Biden says after Xi meeting he doesn’t believe there is ‘imminent attempt’ from China to invade Taiwan
President Biden told reporters Monday following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he does "not think there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan." Biden made the remark when asked about whether a new Cold War with China could be avoided and the possibility...
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
WATCH: Xi Jinping's mask slips at G-20 as he is filmed reprimanding Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press
A visibly irate Chinese President Xi Jinping reprimanded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit Wednesday.
North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue
Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Donald Trump Doesn't Have Any Friends at Mar-a-Lago, Local Billionaire Says
Jeff Greene, a Palm Beach resident reportedly worth $7.2 billion, joined the club in 2010 but is not close to the former president.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Macron accuses Australia of joining ‘nuclear confrontation’ against China
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Indo-Pacific leaders against a strict alignment with the United States in “confrontation” with China, while airing his grievance over Australia’s decision last year to purchase American nuclear submarines rather than French boats.
VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on...
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Xi Jinping tells China’s army to focus on preparation for war
Xi Jinping has told the People’s Liberation Army to “focus all its energy on fighting” in preparation for war, a Chinese Communist party mouthpiece has reported. Pictures of Xi, who recently secured a third term as party leader, in his army uniform during a visit to a command centre featured prominently on the front page of the People’s Daily on Wednesday.
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Voices: Why are politicians unwilling to acknowledge the truth about migration?
Today’s immigration figures show the highest levels of net migration since records began, at about half a million over the year to June. Overwhelmingly, this reflects rising inflows from outside the EU. Unsurprisingly, this has already generated some hysterical reactions from the usual suspects. However, given trends in visas over the period analysed, it’s not a great surprise. Record immigration is driven by special factors, not least the reopening of travel and the economy post-pandemic, and inflows from Ukraine (and to some extent Hong Kong). Moreover, the ONS has also changed its mind about what happened during the...
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
Philippines Reports Fresh Clash With China as U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pledge
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed U.S. defence commitments to the Philippines on Monday.
Biden says it's unclear if China can stop a North Korean nuclear test
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of conducting a seventh nuclear test, although he said it was unclear whether China had the ability to do so.
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters.
U.S. calls for U.N. Security Council president's statement on North Korea missiles
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday called for a United Nations Security Council presidential statement to hold North Korea accountable over its missile tests after Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile last week capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.
