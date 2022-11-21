ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue

Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Independent

VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on...
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
The Guardian

Xi Jinping tells China’s army to focus on preparation for war

Xi Jinping has told the People’s Liberation Army to “focus all its energy on fighting” in preparation for war, a Chinese Communist party mouthpiece has reported. Pictures of Xi, who recently secured a third term as party leader, in his army uniform during a visit to a command centre featured prominently on the front page of the People’s Daily on Wednesday.
The Independent

Voices: Why are politicians unwilling to acknowledge the truth about migration?

Today’s immigration figures show the highest levels of net migration since records began, at about half a million over the year to June. Overwhelmingly, this reflects rising inflows from outside the EU. Unsurprisingly, this has already generated some hysterical reactions from the usual suspects. However, given trends in visas over the period analysed, it’s not a great surprise. Record immigration is driven by special factors, not least the reopening of travel and the economy post-pandemic, and inflows from Ukraine (and to some extent Hong Kong). Moreover, the ONS has also changed its mind about what happened during the...
TheConversationAU

China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea

The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...

