Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia’s main island on Monday. Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris. Many of the dead were public-school students who had finished their classes for the day and were taking extra lessons at Islamic schools when they collapsed, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said as he announced the latest death toll in the remote, rural area. Hospitals were overwhelmed by injured people, and the toll was expected to rise further. No estimates were immediately available because of the area’s far-flung, rural population, but many structures collapsed, and residents and emergency workers braced for grim news. “Buildings were completely flattened,” said Dwi Sarmadi, who works for an Islamic educational foundation in a neighboring district.
Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia
A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves over 200 dead in Indonesia
Rescuers were digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 268 people.
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
Hundreds killed, dozens missing after 5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
Indonesian rescue workers are racing to find people still trapped under rubble after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s main island of Java, killing hundreds of people. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports. Nov. 22, 2022.
Over 160 Dead, Hundreds Injured Following Major Earthquake In Indonesia
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Java island Monday (November 21) afternoon. The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 47 miles from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The earthquake left at least 162 people dead and over 700 more injured. It damaged over 2,000 buildings across the island, leaving residents...
Indonesian Cargo Ship Disappears off New Guinea
Indonesian authorities have a search and rescue mission underway in the eastern portion of the country after an inter-island cargo vessel was reported missing over the weekend. They are reporting that the vessel was operating with a crew of 16 aboard and that no distress message was received. The 3,861...
EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city...
Videos show what it's like on the ground in Indonesia after deadly quake
Rescuers are digging through debris to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province. Over 268 people have been killed. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
Missing Cargo Ship Found Drifting in Indonesia with Crew Safely Aboard
Indonesian authorities are reporting that the cargo ship reported missing four days ago was located Monday evening with the crew safely aboard. Few details were released, but reports indicate that the vessel was being moved to the port of Dobo with 13 crewmembers. The captain and an engineer were ill and evacuated.
Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga region
The government of Tonga asked citizens to move inland early on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the sea around 211 km (131 miles) from the capital, though a tsunami warning issued for Tonga and American Samoa was lifted. There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand, the...
Strong quake rocks Solomon Islands, sends people fleeing
A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries, although Australia's prime minister said a roof at its High Commission had collapsed. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.
Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...
More than 160 people killed after shallow M5.6 earthquake hits near Jakarta, Indonesia
A shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG, USGS and EMSC as M5.6, hit West Java, Indonesia at 06:21 UTC on November 21, 2022. All agencies are reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). The quake resulted in the deaths of more than 160 people. The number is expected to rise.
Indonesia Searches for Earthquake Survivors
Rescue workers in Indonesia searched Tuesday for survivors a day after a strong earthquake struck the main island of Java. The regional disaster mitigation agency in Cianjur reported the death toll from the quake rose to 252, with hundreds injured and 31 people still missing. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil...
Search Continues for People Missing After Indonesia's Earthquake
CIANJUR, INDONESIA — Search and rescue crews in Indonesia worked Wednesday to find people still missing from the magnitude 5.6 earthquake that struck Cianjur in West Java on Monday afternoon. Disaster agency chief Suharyanto told reporters Tuesday evening that 151 people were still missing, and that searchers will go...
Indonesia’s November 2022 Earthquake Devastated So Many Communities
On Monday, Nov. 21, Indonesia sustained a massive earthquake that's being measured at upwards of 5.6-magnitude. Buildings in the town of Cianjur, which is located in the province of West Java, completely collapsed. Landslides also closed several main roads, widespread power outages were reported, and schools were shut down. To...
