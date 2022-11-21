Read full article on original website
Columbus Police investigating a two-vehicle crash on West Britt Road near the Columbus Airport
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on West Britt David Rd. in front of the Columbus Airport. The accident caused two lanes on West Britt Road to be closed, and the crash site is still active, with law enforcement directing traffic through multiple […]
At least One Person Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on West Britt Road in front of the Columbus Airport. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
LaGrange home struck by bullets in shots fired incident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Several shots fired in a LaGrange neighborhood left one house struck by gunfire, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Alford Street at 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 22. Investigation showed several shots were fired from a moving vehicle. An occupied home at Baldwin Street […]
Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
MCSO: targeted operation leads to multiple arrests and confiscation of firearms and drugs worth thousands
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Patrol and Investigation Bureaus collaborated with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol for a targeted operation. According to MSCO, the operation target areas in Muscogee County are based on where ‘the most citizen complaints and tips’ […]
