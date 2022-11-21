ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Harvey Weinstein, Convicted Rapist, Gloats Over ‘She Said’ Fizzling at Box Office

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZ5k0_0jJ5odM400

Harvey Weinstein is currently on trial for sexual assault crimes, but the disgraced movie mogul — who has already been convicted of rape, and is currently serving a 23-year sentence — couldn’t help but react to “ She Said ’s” opening weekend performance.

“She Said” received strong reviews and is generating awards buzz, but opened to a dismal $2.2 million this past weekend , marking one of the worst wide-release openings for a major studio film this year and a poor result for the $30 million production. The film is based on the New York Times’ investigative reporting that contributed to Weinstein’s downfall and ignited the #MeToo movement.

On Monday, after “She Said” debuted in theaters, Weinstein’s spokesperson reached out to Variety on his own accord to issue a statement on Weinstein’s behalf. He said that Weinstein could not offer comment himself.

In the statement, Weinstein’s spokesperson gloats over “She Said’s” box office performance and hails Weinstein’s talents as a film producer and distributor. The statement makes no mention of his ongoing criminal trial.

“The film ‘She Said’ bombing isn’t a surprise,” said Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Movie watchers want to be entertained, especially now. Details of the investigation, the #MeToo movement, the story of Weinstein and the accusers, has been told over and over again these past five years and it is clear that there was little worth paying to see it here. Harvey, the film producer and distributor, would have known that.”

Universal did not respond to Variety ‘s request for comment on Weinstein’s statement.

“She Said” is based on the book of the same name by the two reporters who broke the Weinstein story at the New York Times in 2017. Since that story, more than 100 woman have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault and abuse. Real-life survivors of Weinstein contributed to the film , both on and off screen, in order to ensure an accurate and sensitive depiction of the survivors’ stories.

Weinstein is currently facing 60 additional years behind bars in Los Angeles where his criminal trial is ongoing, and he faces seven counts of rape and sexual assault. He is in the process of appealing his New York conviction for which he was sentenced in 2020 to 23 years. He also faces additional charges in the U.K.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Regrets Not Having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ With Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Didn’t Want to Deal With His Pathetic-ness’

Quentin Tarantino’s press tour for his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” continued with a guest appearance on Chris Wallace’s HBO Max series “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” where the host pressed Tarantino on his relationship with Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced film producer worked with Tarantino on nine movies. The two severed ties amid Weinstein’s downfall in October 2017 over sexual harassment and assault. Tarantino admitted at the time that he was aware of Weinstein’s behavior to a certain degree, but he stressed to Wallace that he never knew such behavior included sexual assault. “I’d never heard the stories that later came...
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death

Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Asking Judge to Reduce Murder Conviction, Cites Verdict ‘Inconsistency’

Nipsey Hussle’s admitted killer is claiming jurors delivered a contradictory verdict back in July, so he’s filing a new motion asking that his premeditated murder conviction be reduced to voluntary manslaughter, his defense lawyer tells Rolling Stone. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday for what was supposed to be his sentencing for the stunning daylight ambush that claimed the life of the Grammy-winning rapper on March 31, 2019. As Holder Jr. sat quietly in his jail uniform at the defense table, his lawyer Aaron Jansen asked to return to court Dec. 1 to argue...
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue. Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media. What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment. According to a source familiar with the...
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Distractify

Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67

TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
The Independent

‘I want to hear them apologise’: Grieving wife of man who died in November 2021 Channel tragedy searches for answers

The grieving wife of one of the 27 people who died in the November 2021 Channel tragedy has hit out at the government for a lack of contact in the year following her husband’s death.Emebet, who lost her husband Fikeru in the incident, is calling on the government to apologise to those who lost loved ones in the incident.“Still, we have heard nothing from the authorities,” Emebet said. “Noone has spoken to me for evidence – we are just waiting for news. I want to hear them apologise – and for them to say ‘Nobody deserves that.’”“What hurts me,...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy