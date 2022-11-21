ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Penguin Random House Owes Paramount $200 Million for Failed Simon & Schuster Deal

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ermCJ_0jJ5ocTL00

A failed bid to acquire the large Simon & Schuster book-publishing operation from Paramount Global could still generate a return: Under terms of the agreement, Penguin Random House has to pay Paramount $200 million.

The two companies agreed to a $2.2 billion sale of Simon & Schuster in November of 2020, but a U.S. District Court ruling issued at the end of October scuttled the deal, which was blocked by a 2021 suit by the U.S. Department of Justice. Now the two sides are preparing to move in different directions.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Monday, Paramount said it terminated the agreement, and noted that Penguin Random House is “obligated to pay a $200 million termination fee to Paramount.” And it indicated it still wants to dispose of Simon & Schuster, home to authors such as Jennifer Weiner and Stephen King.

“Simon & Schuster remains a non-core asset to Paramount, as was determined in early 2020 when Paramount conducted a strategic review of its assets,” the company said in the filing. “Simon & Schuster is a highly valuable business with a recent record of strong performance; however, it is not video-based and therefore does not fit strategically within Paramount’s broader portfolio.”

The deal would have created a new behemoth in a shrinking industry, where book publishing is largely dominated by Bertelsmann ’s Penguin Random House, Paramount’s Simon & Schuster, News Corp.’s HarperCollins, Holzbrink Publishing’s Macmillan and Hachette Book Group.

“Penguin Random House remains convinced that it is the best home for Simon & Schuster’s employees and authors, and together with Bertelsmann, we did everything possible to complete the acquisition. We believe the judge’s ruling is wrong and planned to appeal the decision, confident we could make a compelling and persuasive argument to reverse the lower court ruling on appeal,” the company said. “However, we have to accept Paramount’s decision not to move forward. We want to thank our Penguin Random House employees and the teams at Simon & Schuster for their support. We wish them the very best in the future, and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on society through the books we are honored to publish for readers everywhere.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Mickey Kuhn, ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actor, Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind,” died at the age of 90 on Nov. 20, 2022, at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife confirmed to Variety. In the classic film, Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland, respectively. The latter’s death in 2020 left Kuhn as the film’s last surviving credited cast member until his death on Sunday. Kuhn’s acting career was at its height in the 1930s and 1940s, when he appeared such...
NAPLES, FL
Deadline

Paramount Global Terminates $2.2B Simon & Schuster Sale But Still Wants Out Of Publishing Biz

A major publishing deal is officially dead in the water as Paramount Global scrapped its sale of Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, declining to pursue an appeal after the Department of Justice sued to block the merger and a federal judge upheld the government’s position. The sale was announced two years ago, in Nov. of 2020, as the former ViacomCBS was shedding non-core assets to raise cash and pay down debt. President Biden’s more activist DOJ reviewed the deal and sued to block in Nov. of 2021, arguing the transaction would create a behemoth publisher likely to drive...
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
ARTnews

A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s

An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue. Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media. What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment. According to a source familiar with the...
Variety

Will Jonathan Majors Do Full Drag and Wear Dennis Rodman’s Wedding Dress in NBA Film? It’s a ‘Possibility’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Jonathan Majors is getting ready to star as Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Majors, who stars in the new Korean War drama “Devotion,” says he hasn’t talked to Rodman yet. “It’s on my list,” he told me at the Governors Awards. “I know where he’s at and I think he’s open-hearted and wants to collaborate. I want to do justice by him.” Two years before the story...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

FIFA, Qatar and Cowardly Hypocrisy Has Sucked the Joy Out of Watching the World Cup

As I set my alarm to make sure I’d be up in time for Monday’s World Cup match between England and Iran, I felt nothing but a simmering dread. It didn’t especially matter what the score was (a 6-2 victory for England). The highest stakes drama of this year’s World Cup had already been playing out for months in the leadup to the kickoff in Qatar, and looks set to boil over despite FIFA’s most aggressive efforts to quell it into silence. Every four years, the World Cup is supposed to — as one of FIFA’s approved hashtags puts it —#UnitetheWorld....
The Independent

Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction

Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. The nonfiction prize went to Imani Perry’s “South to America," and Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage” won for young people's literature. In poetry, John Keene was cited for “Punks: New and Selected Poems,'' while Argentine-Spanish language author Samanta Schweblin and translator Megan McDowell won for best work in translation for “Seven Empty Houses.” Winners on Wednesday night each received $10,000. The dinner benefit for the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, also included honorary...
INDIANA STATE
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2‘ Rules as Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Stumbles With $4.2 Million Opening Day

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continued to rule over the Thanksgiving holiday box office. Faced with only token opposition, the superhero sequel picked up $10 million on Wednesday. The Marvel and Disney release is on pace to earn roughly $63 million over the five-day period, easily topping the competition. Another Disney movie, “Strange World,” is bombing, grossing a disappointing $4.2 million on Wednesday as it eyes a five-day haul of under $24 million. That’s a terrible result for the $180 million-budgeted animated adventure. For comparison sake, “Encanto,” another recent Disney animated offering, earned $40.3 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in...
Variety

Bruce Lee’s Death Caused by Drinking Too Much Water, Researchers Propose in New Study

It has been nearly 50 years since Bruce Lee’s death. Theactor and martial arts icon suddenly died on July 20, 1973 in Hong Kong, with officials ruling at the time that the cause was cerebral oedema — brain swelling, amid much speculation. However, a new research paper proposes that Lee’s death was caused by his “kidney’s inability to excrete excess water.” The study, conducted by a group of kidney specialists in Spain, was published in the December 2022 edition of the Clinical Kidney Journal. The authors assert that Lee, who was 32 years old at his death, possessed “multiple risk factors...
Variety

Amy Schneider Wins ‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’ and $250,000 Prize

Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, Calif., has won the 2022 “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions,” it was revealed on Monday. She was the first openly trans contestant to quality for the tournament, and now she’s the first to win the grand prize of $250,000. “I feel amazing,” Schneider said after the win was announced. “Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like, ‘I’m on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,’ and that was crazy. And I won! It’s a great feeling.” The final episode of the tournament aired Monday evening and saw Schneider go...
OAKLAND, CA
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Filming a New Show at Their Waco Hotel — and They Might Keep ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Renovated Castle

The latest season of “Fixer Upper,” a special “The Castle” edition focusing around Chip and Joanna Gaines renovating a 100-year-old castle in their hometown of Waco, Tex., just concluded its six-episode run on Magnolia Network, Discovery+ and HBO Max. But the Gaineses have already moved onto their next on-screen renovation, which is particularly significant for them, as the final product is going to be an integral part of their Magnolia empire: Hotel 1928, a boutique downtown Waco location that will cater to the throngs of people who make a pilgrimage to their outdoor shopping, dining and recreation area, The Silos....
WACO, TX
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’

Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis. “Then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969,” said director James Mangold, who is taking over filmmaking duties on the franchise from...
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Michael Armand Hammer, Businessman and Armie Hammer’s Father, Dies at 67

Michael Armand Hammer, businessman and father of Armie Hammer, died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 67. Hammer’s death was confirmed to People and TMZ. Hammer was known for his involvement with Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the company of his late grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He also oversaw the Hammer International Foundation, the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries and Hammer Productions. Prior to joining Occidental Petroleum in 1982, he worked in various roles at the investment banking firm Kidder, Peabody & Co. in New York. Born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., Hammer is the son...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

This HBO Max Deal Lowers Price to Only $2 per Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The Black Friday deals are rolling in, and streaming platforms aren’t sitting this year’s savings season out. Both HBO Max and Discovery+, both Warner Bros. Discovery-run platforms, have announced limited-time deals that will be available through the end of the month. HBO Max’s most basic ad-supported plan is available for only $1.99/month for the first three months, down from its usual $9.99/month price tag. Discovery+’s ad-supported plan is down to $.99/month for the first three months. Both deals, which went live...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy