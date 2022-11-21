Greene Co. man found guilty on over 13,000 charges of sexual assault

A Greene County man charged with over 13,000 counts of sexual assault has been found guilty.

Greene County District Attorney David Russo says Matthew Perry of Greensboro PA is guilty of the following:

1. 2,190 felony counts of rape of a child under 13

2. 2,190 felony counts of deviate sexual intercourse with a child

3. 2,191 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault

4. 2,191 felony counts of indecent assault

5. 2,191 felony counts of corruption of minors

That’s a total of 13,143 felony charges.

Perry was charged by the pervious D.A. of one count of each charge, but after Russo took office, reviewed the case with PA State Police and was charged with one count for every day the child victim was raped.

Russo says the child was raped at least once a day, everyday for six years, which is 2,160 charges of rape.

“The victim testified being raped everyday became as routine as brushing her teeth,” Russo said in a release. “Throughout the testimony, the victim testified she felt helpless, hopeless, and she prayed for God to help, but no one came. A friend of the victim’s, who saw what was happening, finally came to her rescue, and reported the crimes to the school counselor, which began the initial investigation.

“The true heroes here are the victims who were brave enough to face the defendant in the courtroom and tell their story to twelve jurors,” added Russo. “They detailed the horrible crimes committed.”

Russo says the Perry had been “faking” having a mental illness for years to prevent the trial from happening.

The 43-year-old Perry as initially charged in 2017. The victim is now 16.

Perry’s wife pleaded guilty in 2018 to taking videos and photos graphs of a young female engaging in sexual acts will he was on the run in 2017. She pleaded guilty in exchange for cooperation in Perry’s case.

Perry’s sentence will be determined at a later date.