KVAL
Sacred Heart Thanksgiving Basket Project will provide dinner for 800 local families
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Every year since 1979, dedicated PeaceHealth caregivers have organized a collection drive to provide all the ingredients for a full Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of families facing financial, medical or other challenges. It is a months-long, PeaceHealth Mission-inspired effort that demands hundreds of volunteer hours and thousands of donated dollars.
kezi.com
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center lowering adoption fees for the holidays
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will be offering $25 adoptions for all pets in the shelter as part of a national event to try to empty the shelters and find homes for adoptable pets. Saving Grace says they are one of more than 275 pet shelters in...
KVAL
Local nonprofit 'blessing' families with food boxes for the holidays
A local nonprofit is busy blessing families facing food insecurity with food boxes brimming with all the trimmings for a full Thanksgiving meal. The founder, Dr. Silky Booker of King Silky's Blessing Boxes started delivering the holiday boxes Saturday morning with a group of volunteers. Dr. Booker founded this nonprofit...
KVAL
Grand marshals, firefighters, and superheroes help launch 2022 Festival of Lights
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With friends, family, and superheroes cheering them on, the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights took the first trip through the displays Sunday night, marking the opening of the 20th edition of the event. Seated in the cab of a Douglas County...
KVAL
PeaceHealth urgent care on Gateway to close until April
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth has announced it will temporarily close its Gateway urgent care location until spring. In a press release, PeaceHealth says the closure will begin Thursday, November 24, 2022 and last through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth says it hopes to fully re-open the facility at 860 Beltline Road in April 2023.
wholecommunity.news
Downtown Eugene survey open through Dec. 4
Downtown Eugene is the heart of our community and the source of some of our most vexing challenges. What should be the city's priorities and projects for Downtown Eugene?. Downtown Eugene is the heart of our community and the source of some of our most vexing challenges. What should be the city’s priorities and projects for Downtown Eugene?
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
KVAL
Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
KVAL
PeaceHealth sees rise in RSV patients
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth says they're seeing a large rise in RSV cases in their outpatient clinics and emergency departments throughout Lane County. They say the seasonal virus has made the rounds earlier than usual this year. Officials say symptoms are similar to a cold and can usually be...
Lebanon-Express
Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years
After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
KVAL
City of Eugene launches online survey to get YOUR input on downtown priorities
EUGENE, Ore. — The public is invited to provide input on priorities and projects for downtown Eugene through an online survey. In press release, the city says a set of topic areas has emerged through interviews with key stakeholders and focus group meetings: housing, events and culture, commercial activity, public spaces, public safety, and social services. "The public is now invited to provide input on projects and programs that will support our community’s vision for downtown," said the city's release.
KVAL
Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
kezi.com
Dozens face eviction as GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield prepares to close
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of people living at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield are facing eviction. Some said they were given notices on Oct. 31 informing them their leases would be terminated on Nov. 29. "90% of us don't have any place to go," one...
kezi.com
Pedestrian connection on Pearl Street opened, providing foot traffic for local businesses
EUGENE, Ore. -- After three months of construction to improve safety and walkability, Pearl Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue has reopened. Obie Companies, the corporation that manages development at 5th Street Market in Eugene, reports that a project to enhance pedestrian connector between Market Alley and 5th Street Public Market has been completed just in time for the holidays. Obie Companies said the project created a safe place for pedestrians to cross Pearl Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue, and was a collaboration between Obie Companies, the city of Eugene, and Lane County. Construction reportedly began on August 15.
KVAL
The Eugene Airport gears up as Thanksgiving traffic expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
kezi.com
Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
kezi.com
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
KDRV
Another law firm is suing Roseburg Co. for Siskiyou County's Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. -- Another law firm says today it is suing Roseburg Forest Products Company regarding September's deadly Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire burned homes and land from Weed to Lake Shastina, where two people died and more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged, including the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.
hh-today.com
The spread that disappeared: A mystery
Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
