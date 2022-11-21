ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

The Henry County Public Service Authority receives $6M grant from VDH

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has been awarded $6,165,600 from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water (ODW) to modernize water service lines in the Fieldale community. According to County officials, approximately 31,700 linear feet of existing pipe will...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.
WSET

Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Seven teenagers were honored on Tuesday through Project Imagine. This graduation is for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduates from the...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Elliston man dies in motorcycle crash: Roanoke County Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Elliston man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. This incident happened on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Roanoke police said a 2002, Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. Police said...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Roanoke firefighters battle blaze in abandoned house

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 3:15 a.m. Roanoke firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Bullitt Avenue SE. When crews arrived they found flames in an abandoned residence. The flames took about an hour to get under control, and the fire is still under investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Skip Barber Racing School to relocate HQ to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax Co.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Skip Barber Racing School, the world's largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Thanksgiving eve dinner returns in-person in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Thanksgiving eve tradition is back at Martinsville High School after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual dinner to be drive-through only for the past two years. "In 2020 and 2021 we had to change the format due to COVID," said India Brown, Harvest Youth...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Shining over the Star City: Roanoke Star first lit 73 years ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On November 23, 1949, the Roanoke Star was first lit. 73 years later, the iconic landmark still shines over Star City. Although the Roanoke Star shines year-round over the region, it was actually first constructed to serve as a seasonal Christmas decoration, according to the City of Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy