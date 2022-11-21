Read full article on original website
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office announces first K9 team in VA to certify new 'Hound Test'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, November 4th the Bedford County Sheriff's Office announced that Sergeant Hall and K9 Hoover were the first K9 team in Virginia to certify on the new North American Police Work Dog Association "Hound Test". According to deputies, the team traveled to Florida where...
Danville man in holding cell dies, is revived, then later dies at hospital
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A man in Danville died at the jail and was revived by emergency personnel before later dying at the hospital, the Danville Police Department said. On November 22 around 2:45 p.m., DPD said Anthony Wyatt was arrested for public intoxication and brought to the Danville City Jail.
'Looking for speeders:' Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office stresses safety Thanksgiving weekend
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you're hitting the highways this holiday weekend, local law enforcement is working extra hard to keep you safe. The holiday road rush is here, and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office is ready. ABC13 was invited to ride along with road corporal Ryesheem Staten...
The Henry County Public Service Authority receives $6M grant from VDH
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) has been awarded $6,165,600 from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water (ODW) to modernize water service lines in the Fieldale community. According to County officials, approximately 31,700 linear feet of existing pipe will...
Henry Co. investigator graduates from intensive Virginia Forensic Science Academy course
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An investigator for the Henry County Sheriff's Office is being praised for completing an intense course in Richmond that allows him to stay on top of the latest technology when it comes to evidence. Sheriff Lane Perry is congratulating Investigator Alvin Hagwood on graduating...
Supervisors grant relief for taxpayers in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors took action at Tuesday's meeting to provide tax relief for residents on their 2022 personal property taxes. Based on data provided by Commissioner of Revenue Linda Love, the Board decided to waive the motor vehicle license fee on vehicles and motorcycles for one year. The fee equates to $20.75 per vehicle registered in the county, the board said.
Roanoke Sheriff's Office holds 1st Thanksgiving drive, dontates food & more to community
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Sheriff's Office recently held its first Thanksgiving drive ahead of the holiday. Deputies said they received many items, monetary donations, and folks volunteering their time to help. "We truly could not do this alone," the Sheriff's Office said. They are thanking the following...
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Seven teenagers were honored on Tuesday through Project Imagine. This graduation is for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed. Graduates from the...
Elliston man dies in motorcycle crash: Roanoke County Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Elliston man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County. This incident happened on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Roanoke police said a 2002, Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. Police said...
Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
400+ food boxes handed out at Danville Police Department's Thanksgiving giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Many Southside families have something to be thankful for as Thanksgiving approaches. On Monday, the Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia on a food giveaway to do their part to make sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving. "We want to make sure...
Roanoke firefighters battle blaze in abandoned house
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 3:15 a.m. Roanoke firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Bullitt Avenue SE. When crews arrived they found flames in an abandoned residence. The flames took about an hour to get under control, and the fire is still under investigation.
Have you seen them? Danville Police Department seeking to identify individuals
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying individuals who may have information about a crime. Police are asking everyone to take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize. "Take no...
Skip Barber Racing School to relocate HQ to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Skip Barber Racing School, the world's largest automotive education and entertainment company offering driving and racing schools at the finest tracks in America, will invest $8.9 million to relocate its headquarters from Lakeville, Connecticut, and establish a performance driving school at the VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County.
Thanksgiving eve dinner returns in-person in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Thanksgiving eve tradition is back at Martinsville High School after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the annual dinner to be drive-through only for the past two years. "In 2020 and 2021 we had to change the format due to COVID," said India Brown, Harvest Youth...
Sovah Health Warns Parents of Signs of Opioid Addiction in Children
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Sovah Health wants parents to be armed with information so you can know what signs of opioid addiction look like. Emily talked to the experts about what to look out for and the resources to get those impacted help.
One person in critical condition after Hemlock Road NW brush fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was dispatched to reports of a brush fire on Wednesday. This incident happened at 1:15 p.m., at the 700 block of Hemlock Road NW. Upon arrival, the first arriving engine company discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half...
Shining over the Star City: Roanoke Star first lit 73 years ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On November 23, 1949, the Roanoke Star was first lit. 73 years later, the iconic landmark still shines over Star City. Although the Roanoke Star shines year-round over the region, it was actually first constructed to serve as a seasonal Christmas decoration, according to the City of Roanoke.
No injuries reported after home goes up in flames on Bold Branch Rd. in Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WSET) — A morning blaze in Moneta has left one person homeless just a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to Bold Branch Road for a report of a structure fire. When they got on scene, they found the home...
Danville River District Assoc. spreads holiday cheer with Small Business Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The River District Association (RDA) in Danville is encouraging holiday cheer and shopping locally with a slate of special events, starting with Small Business Saturday. The RDA has once again been selected for the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program. Small Business Saturday was created by...
