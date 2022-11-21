Interfaith Winter Shelter to return to San Francisco

The Interfaith Winter Shelter program rotates between the Canon Kip Senior Center, Saint Mary’s Cathedral, St. Mark’s Lutheran, and First Unitarian Universalist Church. (Kevin N. Hume, S.F. Examiner)

Faith communities in San Francisco will provide warm meals and a safe place to sleep for the homeless population in The City during the coldest and darkest nights of the year.

Mayor London Breed announced the return of the San Francisco Interfaith Winter Shelter Program on Friday for its 34th season this winter. The program is a collaboration between the civic Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and two religious organizations: Episcopal Community Services (ECS) and the San Francisco Interfaith Council (SFIC).

The shelter will rotate between five different locations in SoMa and Cathedral Hill and will offer between 30 to 80 beds nightly, depending on space limitations, for people of all genders aged 18 and up. Dinner and breakfast will be served every day throughout the program.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Bay Area is due for a La Niña winter but precipitation will be unpredictable. The region has already seen recent heavy rainstorms.

Each location will also offer vaccine pop-ups run by the S.F. Department of Health, with on-site vaccinations and information available for guests.

While one support program reopens, one is slated to close. This announcement arrives as the Dec. 5 closure looms for the Tenderloin Linkage Center, a safe consumption site that provides supplies and support for people who are homeless.

Some supervisors have urged Breed to keep the Tenderloin Center open until a replacement can be determined, lest there be a lapse in services. Mayor Breed's office has proposed a series of "wellness hubs", which are functionally similar to the Tenderloin Center but are smaller and more discreet.

With this in mind, the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program will be essential.

"I am proud of the progress we have made in exceeding many of our goals in The City's Homelessness Recovery Plan, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us to create thousands of new housing placements for people in need," said Breed. "The winter season is difficult for people living on our streets and it is The City's responsibility to ensure safe and warm options for shelter are available."